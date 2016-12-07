Nelson recalls Pearl Harbor news

"I walked the two miles up and told them what had taken place," Nelson said. "I talked to the boys hauling the gravel. One of the men looked at me and he had tears in his eyes."

"'You'll be the one of the first ones called (to war),'" the worker said to Nelson. "He shook his head. It was a creepy feeling."

The worker was right.

"Within a few days I got a notice to have my stuff in order because I was gonna get called up," Nelson said.

Nelson left Stevens County for the military on Friday, March 13, 1942. At 21, he was the youngest of the 13 Stevens County men who left Morris that day. Now, he's only one of two of those 13 still alive. David Jergenson of Cyrus is the other.

Nelson is 96. He can recall Dec. 7, 1941, the day the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, vividly. He can recall much of his military service with equal clarity.

"A lot of times people won't believe what took place. So, you just don't tell them," Nelson said of his military days.

He has, and will, share some of his service.

Nelson was in military police and stationed in the Philippines, Dutch New Guinea, the Dutch East Indies and other areas.

"I worked in every kind of thing," Nelson said. He was an escort to bring the wounded back from the front lines. He escorted nurses at night. He was an escort when injured soldiers were moved to other locations.

Nelson also worked with the Navajo Indians who were code talkers. "They did a wonderful job," Nelson said of the code talkers.

The code talkers used their own language in a code that was never broken, Nelson said.

Nelson even earned the name Straight Arrow because he shot 10 straight bull's eyes on the rifle target range. "They didn't use my name (after that). I was Straight Arrow," Nelson said.

Nelson also served as an escort for trucks that brought supplies to the front lines.

Sometimes, the truck staff acted as if the truck had broken down and they tried to unload the supplies on the side of the road, Nelson said. They didn't want to travel to the front lines, Nelson said.

"We got shot at by our own men who didn't want to go there (to the front lines)," Nelson said. "What we had to work with, we were never allowed to tell it."

"There are things not to be believed," Nelson said. "How things change, what some people do, especially people with authority. They can get a little out of control."

So, some stories remain unshared, unspoken. Even to his family. "I don't think it's necessary (to tell them)," Nelson said.

They do know that he left for basic training on March 13, 1942. He left the U.S. traveling on the Golden Gate Bridge in the San Francisco Bay. He returned to the U.S. on Thanksgiving Day in 1945, this time traveling under the Golden Gate Bridge.

The war changed things. The war changed people. The change started on Dec. 7, 1941.

As reports from Pearl Harbor continued on Dec. 7, his creepy feeling, "seems like it got a little worse all the time. The bad reports, we were hearing all that...," Nelson said.

"That changed a lot of things," Nelson said. "People couldn't get supplies. (The U.S.) started rationing..."

And Nelson went to war.