Working with a Visa

"For me, it was tough but I needed to decide," Juarez said. He chose to move his family to Minnesota where he could work for Riverview in Morris and its subsidiaries including West River. Riverview operates cattle lots, a construction company and has locations in Nebraska and others in the U.S.

"When I decided to bring my family here it was tough. I had one part of my family here and left other family in Mexico," Juarez said. A tough decision but the right one, he said.

"Riverview, here, they care about the person," Juarez said. He's been happy in his work. His wife Vaneza Hernandez, son Benjamin E. Juarez Hernandez, 15, and Ana V. Juarez Hernandez, 12, are happy in Morris.

"One important thing for me, is if my family is comfortable," Juarez said. "My wife is happy, the kids are happy, I'm happy."

Juarez has obtained his green card after working in Morris for about seven years. He plans to apply for citizenship.

When he asks about returning to Mexico his family tells him it's fine to return for vacation but "they want to be here."

Juarez is like many immigrant workers from Mexico who work for Riverview and its related businesses, said Matt Konz of Riverview's human resources department. Konz works mainly with VISAS, green cards and eventual citizenship applications for immigrant workers.

The company has about 850 employees and about 1,000 during its peak season.. More than 100 are seasonal employees working under VISAS, Konz said. The company hires about a half dozen professional immigrant employees under VISAS each month, Konz said.

The Mexican immigrant workers are much like his grandparents' generation, "everything they do is for the future generation," Konz said.

Companies such as Riverview provide jobs to employees and workers from Mexico provide a valuable labor force, Konz said.

"We have a shortage of labor," Konz said. The jobs can't be filled with the local available labor force or even from the broader U.S. labor force, Konz said.

Under most of the VISAS Riverview uses to hire immigrant employees, it is required to advertise the job in the U.S. first. Most advertisements yield few results, Konz said. Sometimes, the company finds potential employees for jobs other than for which they've applied, Konz said. But, the labor shortage in the region and unsuccessful attempts to hire within the U.S. prompted Riverview to look elsewhere for its labor needs, Konz said.

Riverview recruits employees in Mexico. Often, it will recruit at job fairs at colleges, Konz said. Riverview recruits professionals for a majority of its available jobs, Konz said.

The company uses TN VISAS frequently. TN VISAS allow professionals from Mexico to work in the U.S. under a professional agreement with the business. TN VISAS are Visas under the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA.

Juarez is a veterinarian. He works as a supervisor in dairy production at West River, a Riverview subsidiary. Juarez worked under a VISA at a cow nursery in British Columbia, Canada, for a time. He returned to Mexico when his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. He helped her through her treatment. He went back to work when her treatment was completed.

"I tried working at a dairy in Mexico," Juarez said. He didn't like it. The environment was very different from Riverview, he said.

"I tried working by myself...," Juarez said. But the owners of animals were poor and often didn't have the money needed to treat sick animals, he said.

He heard about Riverview from a friend and went to an interview in Mexico. "Two months after the interview I had an appointment in the embassy."

Soon after that appointment, Juarez decided to move to Morris.

Konz said some employees move their families within or after about a year. "Some wait two, three or four years to make sure they are financially stable," Konz said.

Many employees send money to family back in Mexico, Konz said. Finances can be an obstacle to moving a family to the U.S., Konz said.

"One of the biggest issues is once families get up here they are still supporting family in Mexico," Konz said. "They feel it is their duty to support them."

When a family moves to the U.S. it will reduce the amount of money available to send to extended family in Mexico, Konz said.

An employee's decision to move their immediate family to the U.S. impacts the extended family in Mexico. The decision to move to the U.S. must be discussed with the immediate family and extended family, Konz said.

"The company has education for everybody on how to spend money," Juarez said. The education includes discussing spending habits and related issues so employees know the U.S. banking system better and more about how to budget for expenses that are part of living in the U.S.

A related financial challenge is the VISA laws of seasonal classification and the requirements to meet specific classifications of labor, Konz said. Those restrictions make it difficult for a spouse of an already working VISA immigrant employee to find a job, Konz said.

"One of the main changes is to change the seasonal VISAS, those are not year-round," Konz said of what he'd like changed in the VISA system.. A seasonal employee must return to Mexico when the VISA season period ends, Konz said.

"If they could find a way to make (VISA requirements) more general with little experience or no experience...," Konz said.

Those changes would allow more spouses and family members to work, Konz said.

Juarez's wife is a lawyer. She may not be able to practice law in Morris but she doesn't even have the option to do that or another job, Konz said.

"We have people here who are underutilized because they can't work," Konz said.

It's a long process to obtain a green card which allows for work options, Konz said.

Juarez and Vaneza do have green cards now and she is able to work. For now, she wants to continue to care for their children, Juarez said.

For those who are employed at Riverview there are opportunities to advance, Juarez said.

"Many of our managers are Hispanic," Konz said. The company wants to work with employees and have them advance when appropriate, he said.

When employees have a good experience, it helps with recruiting, Konz said.

Konz spends most of his day working with immigrant employees. It's a long way from the high school student who took Spanish class but didn't remember much of it.

He grew up in Adrian, in southwest Minnesota, which had its own Latino and Hmong immigrant populations. Back then, he believed the sentiment that most of those immigrants were in the U.S illegally, Konz said.

He knows more now. He's learned about VISAs and the immigration and immigrant work process.

He's learned about the conditions of living and working in Mexico. "There are reasons why (immigrants) are here," Konz said.

"They are here to work and make a living for their families," Konz said. "They want the best for their family."

For a related story, click this link: http://www.morrissuntribune.com/news/local/4173697-riverview-finds-emplo...