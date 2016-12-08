Sun Tribune wins MNA awards

Sports Lead Brooke Kern earned awards in the categories of Best Use of Video which recognizes excellence in using video to impact storytelling. Judges will consider: production quality, relevance of topic, content, creativity, and impact, Sports Photo which recognizes content and technique and Press Photographer's Portfolio which recognizes the overall excellence among newspaper photographers as reflected by a broad sample of their work. Judges will consider: subject matter, originality, technical excellence, and versatility.

The Sun Tribune earned awards in the categories of Website and General Excellence.

The General Excellence award recognizes the balanced excellence of the newspaper as a whole. Judges will consider: depth, breadth and quality of news coverage; quality of advertising, both classified and display; quality of editorial page with particular attention to relevance to community; quantity and quality of pictorial material; and over appearance of the newspaper.

The Website award recognizes excellence in newspaper websites based on the following criteria: content (quality of news and editorial matter); navigation (ease of finding and retrieving information from the website); visual and design (layout, use of graphics, photographs, animation, color and other visuals); advertising (innovative strategies and/or evidence of revenue generation); community (demonstration that the website fulfills a "community gatekeeper" role). The newspaper website will be randomly visited by judges a minimum of three times.

