Project would narrow streets in Brook Street area

The width will decrease from 40 feet to 36 feet, city manager Blaine Hill said at a Nov. 22 preliminary hearing on the proposed project. The narrower street will still be safe, adequate and it will cost less to install and maintain, Hill said.

"Our No. 1 problem in the city of Morris is to be able to fund roads...," Hill said.

"It's coming down to dollars and cents," said Jeff Kuhn, the city's consulting engineer from Widseth Smith Nolting and Associates of Alexandria. "We feel that 36 feet is reasonable for a residential street."

Property owners will be assessed for about $1 million of the roughly $2.5 million project. If the streets were increased back by four more feet, "It would be a minimum $500 extra to individuals (in assessments)," Kuhn said.

Changing streets to a width of 36 feet is not unusual, two area city officials said in an interviews with the Sun Tribune.

"It's fairly common," said Rob Wolfington, the city administrator in Benson. "We have narrowed intersections. We've put some asphalt on a diet if you would."

Yet, Benson hasn't done a full curb to curb narrowing of streets, Wolfington said.

"Thirty-six feet is pretty much a standard of engineers...," said Jeff Holsen, the city clerk in Elbow Lake. The city's streets are now 36 feet, "across the board," Holsen said.

Some 40-foot streets were reduced to 36 feet while some 34 foot streets were increased to 36, Holsen said.

"If you have wider streets, it's more expensive to blacktop," Holsen said. "An extra four feet of blacktop adds up."

Wider streets require more passes from a snow plow so they cost more to maintain during winter, Wolfington said.

Some residents at the Nov. 22 preliminary hearing did have questions about a 36-foot street. One resident worried about the safety of children especially on streets that do not have sidewalks.

Hill said the city had considered installing sidewalks as part of the project, but sidewalks are costly.

Kuhn said property owners would be assessed the entire cost of any sidewalk. If the cost of one sidewalk was split between property owners on each side of the street it would cost each property owner about $1,200, Kuhn said.

Council member Jeff Miller asked property owners if they were interested in a sidewalk on one side of the streets.

A majority of those assessed for the costs indicated they were not in favor of sidewalks.

Holsen said the one thing he regrets in the Elbow Lake reconstruction projects was not installing sidewalks on streets where there weren't sidewalks.

Hill stressed at the Nov. 15 meeting that 36 feet. Thirty-six feet considers how much space is needed for parking,m two driving lanes and other factors, Hill said. The streets are now as wide as Columbia Avenue, a collector street that runs past the Morris Area Schools, Hill said.

Wolfington told the Sun Tribune that streets that are narrower than 40 feet have "traffic calming benefits. If the street is narrower, people do not drive as fast."