Donnelly News
Welcome to another edition of the Donnelly news
Weather news: well after a fairly nice weekend it has turned cold and as I write this Wednesday evening t is snowing, blowing and drifting.
Correction: advent services are at Good Shepherd Lutheran church-Morris not St. John's —Kongsvinger in Donnelly.
St. John's Kongsvinger news: Hat and Mitten Trees — St. John's and Kongsvinger will once again be providing Hat and Mitten trees through the second week of December.
Sunday school programs will be held at St. John's at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 11 with coffee fellowship to follow and at Kongsvingerat 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 with light lunch to follow
Parish office will be closed through Dec. 12
The newest member of Kongsvinger is ThorstienXXX Larson (David and Hannah) who was baptized on Dec. 3 at Kongsvinger.
Donnelly youth club will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 at St. John's.
Dec. 3I stopped into McCollar Jewelry to wish Wally McCollar a happy birthday.