Donnelly News

Correction: advent services are at Good Shepherd Lutheran church-Morris not St. John's —Kongsvinger in Donnelly.

St. John's Kongsvinger news: Hat and Mitten Trees — St. John's and Kongsvinger will once again be providing Hat and Mitten trees through the second week of December.

Sunday school programs will be held at St. John's at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 11 with coffee fellowship to follow and at Kongsvingerat 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 with light lunch to follow

Parish office will be closed through Dec. 12

The newest member of Kongsvinger is ThorstienXXX Larson (David and Hannah) who was baptized on Dec. 3 at Kongsvinger.

Donnelly youth club will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 at St. John's.

Dec. 3I stopped into McCollar Jewelry to wish Wally McCollar a happy birthday.