Check This Out

Speaking of book clubs, more than one friend of mine has described the use of book club as code for going to the bar. So, why shouldn't we? I would love to see book clubs all over, not just in people's living rooms and at the library. Let's meet at the bar for our next book club selection. And, the book is...Maria "Semple's Where'd You Go Bernadette?" It's been described as a satirical novel with a nontraditional narrative; this story is about a daughter's search for her missing mother. Perhaps, this light book will be just right for escaping the chilly January air at a local saloon. Open to all. Please contact the library for more information about date, time and location.

Kids can enjoy book clubs too and we have them at the library! This month we read "The Twenty-One Balloons" by William Pène du Bois. This Newbery Medal winner of 1948 is about a retired schoolteacher whose ill-fated balloon trip leads him to discover an island full of riches and fantastic inventions. While reviewing the books the library has had in storage I pulled this book because the illustrations caught my eye. Books in storage are available to check out and you can find them in our catalog. However, because they are in storage they are not browsable. Currently, I am looking at each book to see what the library will keep and put back on the shelves where you can find it. The Twenty-One Balloons is a classic that I had never heard of but has now become a favorite of mine. If you are interested read the review on the School Library Journal's website and check out our library copy. If you know a child that would be interested in joining our monthly after-school book club please call the library to sign them up.

Thank you for your patronage! I hope to see you soon at the library!

"Any book that helps a child to form a habit of reading, to make reading one of his deep and continuing needs, is good for him. —Maya Angelou