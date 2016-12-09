Time to talk with Santa

She knows more about Santa Claus.

On Christmas Eve, "he goes around Morris," as he bring presents to kids. He uses his sleigh pulled by "two reindeer."

This Christmas he may deliver books to Koehler. Or maybe "American Girl doll clothes," she said.

She may leave Santa some chicken to eat on his Christmas Eve journey, not milk and cookies, Koehler said.

Kendal Fischer, 7, sat with family at another table in the Eagles Club. Fischer was excited to talk to Santa Claus in the event sponsored by the Morris Eagles Auxiliary

"I have a toy with nothing for it," Fischer said. The toy is maze that needs robotic hamsters to scurry through it, she said.

"She needs the hamsters to go with it," Fischer's mom Tanya Fischer said.

The kids waited for Santa arrive this night but the adults had their own Santa experiences when they were kids.

"I usually called on a phone to the North Pole," dad Josh Fischer said. "I talked to him every year."

One particular gift delivered by Santa was a bicycle when Josh Fischer was a kid.

"I remember when I was really young, I got a bike from Santa," Josh Fischer said. "It was a black and yellow bike."

Santa Claus visited their grandparents' houses each Christmas Eve, C.J. Fromm and Don Plocker said.

Fromm's grandparents lived in Granite Falls and Plocker's grandparents lived in Morris.

One of Plocker's favorite gifts was a "Lionel Train. I wish I still had it today."

Plocker kept the train for many years until it got damaged in a wet basement.

His wife Doreen Plocker recalled receiving "A guitar, a little kids guitar.

As a kid she'd visit Santa when he stopped in Chokio before Christmas.

On Dec. 4, they brought their granddaughter Carly Bartell, 6, to see Santa.

Bartell wants a baby doll "that comes with ice cream," she said.

It's a Baby Alive doll and "She loves her Baby Alive dolls," Doreen Plocker said.

The tradition of visiting Santa continued Dec. 3 and while parents and grandparents who once visited Santa themselves have grown older, Santa hasn't changed.

"He doesn't look any older," Doreen Plocker said. "Santa stays the same."

Don Plocker has a theory about the ageless Santa. "I think when you live in the North Pole, you don't get any older."

Not long after that Santa Claus arrived in his red and white suit and his booming laugh. Kids and adults when to greet him.

For a video of Santa's visit click this link: http://www.morrissuntribune.com/video/IehtWdux