Standing up at Standing Rock

Lussier, of Donnelly, is among at least several hundredXX protesters who remained at site near the original protest near the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. Protesters, many of them Native Americans, seek to stop the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline or DAPL oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Reservation and near the Missouri River. The Standing Rock tribe and protesters say the pipeline threatens waters and treaty rights.

On Dec. 4 the Army Corps of Engineers said it would not grant an easement to allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to cross under Lake Oahe in North Dakota. The Corps has recommended Energy Transfer Partners, the investment company that owns DAPL, find an alternative route.

Lussier is convinced Energy Transfer Partners will pay the required fine to continue construction and cross Lake Oahe.

In published and broadcast reports, Energy Transfer Partners chief executive Kelcy Warren said the company was unwilling to reroute the pipeline.

Soon after the Army Corps' easement announcement Dave Archambault II, the Standing Rock tribal chairman, said protesters could go home but, Lussier is among those who are determined to stay.

"We have a lot to do," Lussier said. "We still have a long ways to go. That's why we need to be here."

The protesters are now on land owned by the federal government. Running Hawk is winterizing a yurt and other protesters are taking similar actions.

She's been at Standing Rock as a protester since late August but her roots have been at Standing Rock for much longer. She's a Standing Rock tribal member. Her parents live in Fort Yates, North Dakota, near the protest site. Much of her Running Hawk family members live on or near the reservation.

"For the first six years of my life as I grew I spoke nothing but Lakota," Lussier said.

"My kids would stay (with family) during the summer. They would play in the river everyday," Lussier said. "We know the importance of the river. We know we need water. We know we need the river."

While she has deep appreciation for the Standing Rock area and its waters, Lussier said it was her children who motivated her to visit the protest site in August.

Her sons Kylen and Kruz visited the site with their mother.

They witnessed a group of women who stood in front of a bulldozer to stop construction.

"I remember a little old lady threw a rock at a bulldozer and broke the window," Kylen said.

Kylen said it made him sad to see the pipeline construction

"My grandparents live in Fort Yates, one mile from the river," Lussier's son Kylen said. If the pipeline breaks it would ruin the water in Fort Yates and in other places, he said. "Half the population (in the area) is Running Hawk," he said.

"That would be disgusting," he said of broken pipeline.

Kylen spent several days at the protesters' camp.

Kylen chopped wood and helped with other chores. He and his siblings returned home in early September to get back in school. They are at home with their stepfather and other family while their mom continues to work at Standing Rock.

Lussier is one of three facilitators who coordinate the orientation for new arrivals at the camp. "I'm the only enrolled tribal member," Lussier said. The two other facilitators come from New York state and the San Francisco Bay area.

"This past weekend we had 600 people at orientation," Lussier said.

The support from across the country and world has been great, Lussier said. Support has included veterans who arrived to protect and support protesters.

Representatives of at least 700 native tribes from across America and the world have lent support, Lussier said.

And support has come from back home in the Donnelly and Morris area, Lussie said.

Kylen noted that the Cheyenne and Lakota gathered together in support at Standing Rock for the first time since the Battle of Little Bighorn.

He's worried that if the protest fails and the pipeline is built, treaties will continue to be broken and things would return to the time when treaties were first signed and broken.

He has thought about when he was young, maybe 7, when he questioned what would have happened if his ancestors had been wiped out.

"Native Americans keep nature in balance. Who would have kept nature in balance?" Kylen said.