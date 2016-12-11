Local photos featured in Chippewa River Watershed calendar

Dave Jungst of Morris took a photo of a Belted Kingfisher that is the June photo and Janelle Goldenstein snapped a photo of the Chippewa River near Hancock that is the December photo.

Twenty-three photographers submitted entries in the contest for a total of 50 photos to be judged. Nearly half of entrants were first time participants. All of the photos were extremely high quality and made the selection process very difficult.

"The calendar is a popular way to connect with people in the watershed," said Jennifer Hoffman, Watershed Specialist. "The combination of beautiful and unique photos with the local watershed information helps build awareness and motivate actions throughout the entire year ."

The top twelve photos were selected and CRWP staff assigned a winning photo for each month.

Winning Photographers

• January- Brittany N. Johnson, Evansville

• February- Kathy Dols, Minnetonka

• March- Douglas Struxness, Bloomington

• April- Ashley Rodeberg, Montevideo

• May- MaryJo Forbord, Starbuck

• June— Dave Jungst, Morris

• July— Stacy Hanson, Woodbury

• August- Daniel Ondich, Brooklyn Center

• September- TaiAnna Moe, Benson

• October- David Struxness, Clara City

• November- Beth Leipholtz, Miltona

• December-Jenelle Goldenstein, Hancock

Daniel Ondich's sunset photo of the Chippewa River entering Long Lake was selected the Best in Show and winner of the cash prize.

2017 Calendars from the CRWP featuring the photo contest winners are now available free of charge and may be picked up at the Chippewa River Watershed Project office in Montevideo and at some county SWCD offices. Contact Hoffman about your free copy at 320-321-1718 or email jennifer.hoffman@chippewariver.org.