Bruns, Kern make Sports Illustrated
The national media attention for the Storm Hockey team goalie Tony Bruns continues.
The Dec. 12 issue of Sports Illustrated includes Bruns' 98 save performance from Nov. 26. Bruns' accomplishment is in the Go Figure section near the front of the magazine. Bruns set a national high school record. Bruns has also been mentioned on ESPN, in USA Today and in the Star Tribune's Hockey Hub.
The Go Figure section also includes Sun Tribune sports lead and photographer Brooke Kern's photos of Bruns.