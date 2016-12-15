Smiths to join daughter on Home Shopping Network Saturday

Shannon Smith, Morris Area High School graduate, has been a host on HSN for 20 years. Her parents will join her on the air during Smith's special 20th anniversary show from 6 to 9 p.m. locally this Saturday.

"We will be coming on (toward) the end," Pat Smith said. "She will have us come on and introduce her family."

A post on Shannon Smith on HSN Facebook page says the HSN host can't wait for viewers to meet her family.

Pat Smith said their daughter often talks about her family, life in Herman and life in Minnesota on HSN.

And the Smiths have family and friends who have been watching Shannon over the past 20 years. Mom regularly watches her daughter who is on HSN several days a week.

"I try to tune in everyday she's on just to see what she's wearing," Pat Smith said. Pat will often follow-up with a phone call to her daughter.

Pat has occasionally called during Shannon's broadcast show. "I have called just to talk. On her birthday, I've wished her happy birthday," Pat said.

Sometimes, the staff is a bit skeptical that it is really Shannon's mom on the phone but now, most know it's her, Pat said. "She talks about her family all the time," Pat said.

Shannon lives and works in the St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Florida, area where HSN is based.

That's more than 1,500 miles from Herman, but, when her daughter is on TV, the distance seems much closer.

"Having her so far away (is tough) but the fact that we are able to see her makes it easier," Pat said.

And now, this Saturday, instead of watching her from home, her parents will be with her live on TV.