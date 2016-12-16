Storm prompts Morris Area to close school at 1 p.m. today
The winter storm is forcing Morris Area Schools to close at 1 p.m. today.
The National Weather Service is predicting occasional light snow and flurries early this morning will give way to steadier and heavier snow during the late morning and afternoon hours. The snow will be locally heavy during the late afternoon and evening.
Snow is expected to continue into Saturday morning along with strong winds. Bitterly cold wind chills will follow Saturday night into Sunday.