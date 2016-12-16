New leader works on county economy

Kuhn replaced Michael Haynes who retired in September.

When people come into her office with an idea for business, it's fun to be able to work with them, Kuhn said.

She enjoys the excitement and the chance to help people be successful with their ideas and help them apply for a loan from the SCEIC.

Although Kuhn works closely with the potential loan recipients, "I'm the facilitator. The ultimate decision of whether or not we can give someone a loan comes from the loan committee and board. I do not vote on that loan decision."

"I am advising (the applicant) along the way," Kuhn said.

The SCEIC has loan money available for those with a new or expanding business idea in Stevens County.

"We might be their first stop," Kuhn said of potential new or expanding businesses.

Often the SCEIC provides the gap financing to approved applicants. Gap financing fills the gap between what an applicant will receive in a conventional loan, their own money and what need remains when those two pots are combined.

"We don't want to compete with banks," Kuhn said. The SCEIC loan can often be what's needed to allow the new business or expanded business to start, she said.

While the SCEIC has worked with many successful applicants, the loan application process is "rigorous. It is similar to a bank process," Kuhn said.

Kuhn is pleased that SCEIC loan money has been distributed throughout Stevens County. Her office has a drawer full of paid loans and another drawer of existing loans.

The SCEIC has 14 loans now. The drawers full of past and present loans are an indication of just how successful the SCEIC has been in its 26 years, Kuhn said.

Kuhn said she's been busy spreading the word about SCEIC loans and services since she started as executive director.

Connecting to community agencies and organizations throughout the county is critical. Kuhn hands out two business cards to most everyone she meets and urges the individual to pass on one of those cards.

Kuhn already had county connections when she started with the SCEIC. She worked in student leadership learning in the Morris Area School District and worked at the West Central Research and Outreach Center. She wrote several grants for agencies and organizations in the area.

Now, she's re-learning about those connections from a different point of view with a heavy emphasis on economic development and opportunities, Kuhn said.

While there may be ideas for new and expanded businesses, Kuhn said she also wants to delve into underemployment in the area to help county residents find jobs which better meet their skills and education. Underemployment is tied to helping younger individuals and families return to live and work in the county, Kuhn said.

If both spouses can find jobs that match their skill sets and education, the more likely they are to return to live and stay in the county, she said.

Kuhn said the area also has specific needs for skilled labor such as welders and needs for unskilled labor.

The SCEIC will need partners to help fill the labor needs and grow job opportunities for underemployed, Kuhn said.