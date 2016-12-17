Providing her power in Morris

But Grueneich said, the workouts at Empowered Living aren't about what she can do but what each individual can do and strive to do. Grueneich opened the business Sept. 1 at 405 Atlantic Ave. in Morris. She offers various strength classes including Tabata and two instructors offer yoga classes in the converted garages and storage units.

Tabat involves lifting weights and other skills in a fitness routine.

"It's empowering to lift heavy (stuff)," participant Beth Deitchman-Stelzer said. She drives from Benson to take the classes.

"I never saw myself lifting heavy weights before," Heather Athey said. But, now that she has lifted heavy weights, she likes it.

"There are eight different exercises and we do 20 seconds on each one," Deitchman-Stelzer said. "We do five rounds and by the time we are done, we are pretty tired. It's not your average fitness class. That's what's kept me coming."

Deitchman-Stelzer said she likes that Grueneich and other class members push her to improve.

Grueneich said encouraging class participants to improve doesn't mean that classes aren 't geared to all different skill and physical levels. Not everyone participants in Tabata and the heavy lifting and workouts vary according to the participant, she said.

"It's for all different shapes, sizes and conditions," Grueneich said. "I've had people come in who say they haven't exercised in 15 years."

Grueneich wants participants to improve their overall health and condition. Strength is a key area no matter what the age, she said. For example, people need to maintain strength as they age, she said.

Grueneich's plan to open a gym and yoga studio started in January of 2015. The University of Minnesota Morris psychology graduate was working at the Heartland Girls Ranch in Benson. She traveled to Alexandria three times a week for crossfit classes.

Grueneich realized she wanted to make options for strength and other training available in Morris.

She found the space about a year later when her fiance Tony Schultz bought the local abstract office that included a storage space and several garages.

"The place was a dump but I knew financially it was the smartest and only thing to do," Grueneich said of converting the buildings into Empowered Living.

The couple and family members spent many hours from January until the end of August renovating the space into her gym and studio.

The public response since opening in September has been very positive. "...my goal by January was to have 40 members and we've surpassed that in our first three months," Grueneich said.

Deitchman-Stelzer and three other class members said Empowered Living was exactly what they were looking for.

"I've tried different other stuff, did other stuff. As soon as I heard she was opening...I was here," Stephanie Schmidgall said.

Schmidgall, Deitchman-Stelzer, Heather Athey and Suzanne Wayne said Grueneich is critical to the success of the classes.

"The instructor makes a big difference," Wayne said.

"You coach us," Schmidgall said.

In addition to strength training classes and yoga, Grueneich also offers private instruction and therapeutic coaching. Grueneich completed a 15-month training in therapeutic coaching. Therapeutic coaching involves helping the participant find the best resources in themselves during various times of need.