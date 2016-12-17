Annual Christmas bird count is Dec. 20

The count covers a 15-mile radius with the University Minnesota Morris as the center point, said coordinator Donna Oglesby of the fish and wildlife service. Counters go 7 ½ miles in each direction.

The count starts in the morning and continues until completed, Oglesby said.

The count data is provided to the National Audubon Society. The count indicates the health and numbers of the bird population, Oglesby said.

"I just like getting out in the country to see the birds and contributing to the scientific data that's collected," Oglesby said of why she participates in the count.

Morris residents who have bird feeders can do a count at the feeder. They should call Oglesby at 320-589-1001 to inform her of their plan to count.