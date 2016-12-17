Lindor new Pay It Forward recipient (with video)

Lindor is the latest recipient of the Pay It Forward Stevens County award. Representatives gave him the award Dec. 13.

"It was quite a surprise," Lindor said of the award.

Lindor was nominated for the award by Neil Thielke.

Thielke said the nomination was because of Lindor's many contributions in Morris and other communities.

Contributions that Lindor said weren't motivated for anything other than "I just try to be myself. That's all."

Lindor being himself includes visiting shut-ins, delivering soup to those he knew needed the fellowship and the food and making regular visits to nursing homes in the area, Thielke said.

Thielke said many area residents have received books, photos or magazine articles from Lindor.

Lindor has also served on various resident councils and aging services, Thielke said.

"Ken is a staunch defender for area long-term care providers, an advocate for residents and an ardent supporter of the hard-pressed staff," Thielke said.

Lindor is also a man who speaks from his heart and soul, Thielke said.