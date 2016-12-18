Looking Back

Two Morris brothers in the United States Navy are serving on opposite sides of the world. Theodore Storck, Sn, is on the staff of Fleet Airwing One, on the USS Salisbury Sound in the Far East. Richard Storck, En Fn, is on the USS H.W. Gilmore, which is now on a training cruise near Cuba. The youths are sons of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Storck of this city.

James Martin, Morris attorney, was elected president of the Diocean Council of Catholic Men at its meeting in St. Cloud on December 2.

Farmers will decide what kind of federal controls and price support program they want for the 1957 corn crop. Choice will be between a soil bank corn base-acreage program like the one used this year or the acreage allotment plan which was in effect before 1956. Interest in the referendum has been quickening the past week in Minnesota but not enough to assure a heavy vote.

40 Years Ago

Items taken from the Tribune of December 16, 1976

Morris High School girls basketball coach Nancy Palmer is definitely looking for improvements from this year's cage team. Returning letter winners seniors Darla Sharstrom, 5-6 guard, and Kayla Schmidgall, 5-2 guard, and juniors Joan Hendrickson, a 5-10 center, and Pat Mullin, 5-91/2 forward center will be the mainstays of this year's team. The Jamboree at Chokio-Alberta hopefully took care of the first game jitters. Morris girls shot 32 per cent while beating Herman 19-9 in two quarters of play.

Mrs. Joe (Edna Mae) Busch of Morris recently published her 192-page book, "The History of Stevens County", which is a concise history of the county. After writing "The History of Donnelly", Busch began work on "The History of Stevens County", which entailed four years of writing and compiling research from interviews of pioneers, old newspapers, historical documents and visiting historic places of Stevens County.

Members of the Morris school system's budget planning committees have been asked to recommend cuts in the general fund totaling $130,000 to the board of education. Because of a decreasing enrollment and a projected $55 increase per pupil unit in state foundation aids, $40,000 must be trimmed from the 1976-77 budget to enable the school budget to be in balance the following year. An additional $90,000 in cuts have been recommended by Supt. Fred Switzer and the school board to provide additional funds, largely for teacher salary negotiations.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of December 20, 2006

The fifth grade hosted the seventh annual "Tomato Fest" at Morris Area Elementary. Ken Gagner's science classes have been conducting an experiment researching how certain variables affect germination, growth, and reproduction in tomato plants. Some of the seeds were compared to a control group which had no exposure to extraneous conditions. All the fifth grade students participated in sharing information from their experiments.

Jim and JoAnne Hauglund of Alberta were recently honored as local conservationists of the year at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Bloomington. They were selected by the Stevens Soil and Water Conservation District for the award. Each year, the state's SWCDs recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding accomplishments in impementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota's natural resources. The Hauglunds have done much for conservation in Stevens County.

Driving in Stevens County without any identification with you won't deter law enforcement from quickly identifying you if you have a criminal record. The county Sheriff's Office now is using a remote identification device, the Integrated Biometric Identification System. The IBIS is a hand-held apparatus that includes a personal data assistant-type device, a scanner, digital camera and a wireless phone, said Sheriff's Deputy Graham Holtberg. A suspect places an index finger onto a scanner pad, which reads the print. The scan is then sent via the wireless device to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. If the suspect has fingerprints on file in the U.S., the BCA computers can match them to the scan, then relay the suspect's identity, date of birth, state identification number and other comments back to the officer's IBIS unit, usually within a few minutes and even in areas with limited wireless communications capabilities.

Emmy Kvatum was recognized for 35 years of service as director of the Stevens County D.A.C. Jerry Mueller, executive director of the Minnesota Development Achievement Center Association, presented her with a plaque and Kathy Anderson, president of the local board of directors, thanked Kvatum for her service to the community.

Senior captain Jasmine Henrich scored the last six points of the game, including the winning basket, to help the Tigers escape with a win over the Thunderhawks. The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta girls' basketball team improved to 4-1 with the 60-58 win in Montevideo. Assistant coaches Jim Greenwaldt, Michelle Grinstead, and Don Goracke took over for coach Ken Gagner, who missed the game because of a prior commitment.