Donnelly News

In St. John's Kongsvinger news: The Sunday school program will be held at Kongsvinger on Dec.18 at 5:30 p.m. with a light lunch to follow.

The Donnelly Youth Club will meet at St. John's on Dec. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m.

From Good Shepherd Lutheran Church: donations to the Freddie Hanson fund can be left at or mailed to the Dacotah Bank in Morris. His address is Ronald McDonald House, Freddy Hanson Room 221, 850 2nd St. SW, Rochester, MN 55902.

The Sunday school program will be presented during church on Dec. 18. Due to the cold weather, the ski trip planned for Dec. 18 has been postponed.

Most Donnelly businesses will close early on Christmas Eve and many will do so on New Year's Eve too. Call ahead before you head out.

There will be a community Christmas dinner at First Lutheran church of Morris on Dec. 25, starting at noon.

The Herman Red Hatters meeting is Jan. 2 at 9 a.m. at AJ's. (the gas station) in Herman.

Former Donnelly area resident Shannon Smith, and her family, will be celebrating her 20th anniversary on the Home Shopping Network with a special program airing today (Saturday) at 6 p.m. on the network. Check with your cable provider for the channel in your area.

Jeffrey Ellison of Elk River passed away on Dec. 7. Local survivors include his aunt Deb (Mark) Erickson of Donnelly and their family.

The Morris Bantams won the Dakota Premier Classic Hockey Tournament in Brookings, South Dakota. Team members include Bray Loge, his dad, Ryan, is an assistant coach.

At the Grant County Invitational wrestling tournament, Brady Cardwell placed third.

In Tiger gymnastics against Fergus Falls, Savannah Aanerud place fifth on bars.

In Tiger swimming and diving, Levin Strand first in the 100 breaststroke in their home triangular meet.

Reminder if you are going to be gone over the holidays or heading south for the winter you can read my news online at Donnellyminn.blogspot.com.