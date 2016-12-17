The expected 7.99 percent levy increase is for a final levy of $7,467,100. The increase on individual property taxes will vary based on the type of property, value of the property, size of the property and other factors.

Although the county budget was impacted positively by debt refinancing and other factors, those positives were offset by one main reason: unfunded mandates, Young said.. "Unfunded mandates are really just killing us," Young said.

The county is mandated by the state and federal government to provide certain services but often those two governments don't give the county money to provide those services. Those are unfunded mandates.

"We can't cut services if they are mandated," Young said.

The human services budget is one area that has significantly increased the county tax levy because of the unfunded mandates tied to the budget, Young said.

The human services will increase by 48.82 percent from 2016 to 2017, Young said. The county has had an increase in out of home placement and children's mental health services, both of which are mandated by the state and federal governments. The services don't come with additional state or federal money so the county covers the cost, Young said.

"We have limited reimbursement from the state and federal government and there is nothing we can do about it," Young said.

The county has also been hit by no county program aid money which, like local government aid, or LGA for cities, helps the county provide general services to residents.

The county still needs to use $150,000 from its reserve fund in $50,000 increments for human services, the county highway department and general fund, Young said.

This would be the last year she'd recommend using money from the reserve fund because that overall fund needs to cover at least six months of operating expenses for several departmental budgets, Young said.

The new budget does have several positive highlights, Young said.

The county refinanced some debt service last year at a lower interest rate. The county will save about $62,00 a year. The refinancing allows the county to pay more on the principal of the debt as opposed to the interest, Young said.

The county's health insurance did not have negative impact, the joint multi-county public health system is operating well enough to give the county a credit of about $26,000 and there will be no general election expense in 2017, Young said.

Revenues increased by about 2 percent but they aren't keeping pace with expenses because of unfunded mandates, Young said.