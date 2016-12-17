Community Education Update

At Morris Area Community Education(MACE) we are working extremely hard to create those opportunities and to organize the adult involvement. Starting with the 2016-2017 basketball season, MACE is part of the Trusted Coaches program. https://www.trustedcoaches.org/ This is an online program that all MACE Head and Assistant Coaches must participate in.

Trusted Coaches is an online youth coaching program that features a National Coaches Registry as well as a membership card with the coach's photo. The card and registry verifies a coach has successfully completed four major components.

First, the coach must complete an online first-aid course which addresses injury prevention and treatment, hydration, conditioning, and safety. The second module is concussion training. Each coach must watch and successfully complete a course developed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The third component is the longest and most in-depth component. Each coach must successfully complete an online Positive Coaching Alliance Double-Goal Coach character education course. Once the coach has successfully completed all three trainings, a national background check is conducted. Once this is complete, the individual is considered a Trusted Coach.

This is by no means an attack on our coaches; great coaches, just like great teachers, have always been some of the most important people in our children's lives. However, a fundamental requirement should be appropriate training that is both comprehensive and positive.

Currently, we have 15 Trusted Coaches in MACE recreation programs. These programs—which are typically organized, structured, and adult-supervised or led—provide excellent opportunities for young athletes to develop and grow to become fully functioning adults. When you see a Trusted Coach working with your child, please take the time to thank them for not only volunteering their time but for providing that positive and safe environment.

If you would like to know more about our recreation programs or the Trusted Coaches program, please give me a call, stop by, or send me an email. Tony Reimers, Morris Area Community Education, treimers@morris.k12.mn.us (320) 589-4394