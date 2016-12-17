Cow tracks

Humans can record their steps, miles biked and other physical activity and health conditions with heart monitors and other tracking devices. Heins learns about the cow's health, right down to the number of time the cow chews its cud. WCROC has two dairy herds for a total of 250 milking cows. Of those 250, about 120 are organic herd cows and 130 are conventional herd cows

Heins has been receiving data on the cows for four years through a USDA grant. He plans to add another device this summer that will provide more information. The devices are part of precision dairy technology.

The information has practical applications to evaluate pasture grazing, breeding, detect any illness or health issues and others, Heins said.

"These systems can be used by all farmers," Heins said. Yet, similar devices may be most effective for herds of less in the 200 to 500 cow range. The tags cost about $150 a piece.

"The larger the herd the less cost effective it becomes," Heins said.

Farmers who will use the devices are making a long-term investment that would pay off in keeping cows, healthier, better grazing methods, increased success in breeding and other improvements, Heins said.

The collected data can indicate a change in the cow's health and can also indicate when a heifer may be in optimum state for breeding. Heins also collects data that shows cows and their movements related to water supply and pasture grass.

The collar tag records activity such as cud chewing and generalized movement which would include walking, Heins said.

Think of cud chewing like steps are to humans. The more a cow chews its cud, the healthier it is.

"The ear tag is a little more specific," Heins said.The ear devices records activity but is more specific about walking and lying down. It measures cud chewing, eating and measures body skin temperature.

A third device that will be added this summer will record the cud chewing and all the data the ear and collar tags do and provides more specific information on a cow's location.

"I can look at a computer screen and tell where one cow is every second of the day," Heins said.

Heins and other WCROC staff use the devices for various projects.

"Some projects are very specific," WCROC communications specialist Esther Jordan said.

Most recently Heins has been tracking the cows to help determine grazing land needed by the herd.

Consumer demand for organic food and organic producers are motivating some of the grazing/pasture land research, Jordan and Heins said.

One project focused on the animal health of cows in pasture and the grazing ability of specific breeds.

He's also tracking water in pastures to learn the patterns of how cows walk to and use the water sites on pasture land, Heins said.

"Milk production is driven by water," Heins said. A farmer may want to change access and location to water in a pasture to maximum its consumption and to prevent certain areas of a pasture from being overworked.

"We've also done a lot of fly work," Heins said. Data is used to determine locations and how the cows are avoiding or handling flies, Heins said.

"The more flies, the more (cows) exhibit a lot of behaviors," Heins said. "They spend less time grazing...we want them to eat instead of worrying about flies."

A cow that eats will chew its cud. A cow that reduces the number of times it chews its cud could be in the beginning of mastitis or some other health issue, Heins said.

"We are able to pick up signs of a sick cow before (we see) physical signs," Heins said. "With mastitis, we can see the (device) signs 12 or sometimes 24 hours or sometimes six hours (before physical signs)."

The sooner mastitis or another ailment is detected, the sooner it can be treated and the sooner the cow returns to production. That will positively impact income and expenses, Heins said.

The collected data can also result in getting "cows pregnant faster," Heins said. Data will indicate when a cow is ready for breeding more quickly than looking at the cow, he said.

Tons of data is recorded each day, month and year by WCROC.

Heins and other WCROC employees check the cows and the data regularly. "You can look whenever but I try to once a day," Heins said of checking the cows. "I can (check) from my cell phone."

Heins shares the data with mostly Midwest dairy farmers and the companies who make the devices.This past summer Heins spoke at a precision dairy conference in Holland.

The conference in Holland led to the third tracking device arriving this summer. A company that makes tracking devices heard Heins speak and agreed to partner with him on a project.