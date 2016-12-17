City issues citations for failure to remove snow

The city has 1,500 to 1,600 properties with sidewalks so 34 citations involves a small percentage of all sidewalks, Hill told the Morris City Council on Dec. 13.

Property owners have 48 hours to remove the snow from sidewalks when it snows in Morris. Several inches of snow were expected to fall in Morris from Friday through today in a winter storm.

The city's goal is not to issue tickets but to have the sidewalks cleared of snow, councilman Jeff Miller said.

And although Hill has issued citations for sidewalks that weren't cleared of snow, "there are some where they haven't touched them since the first snow."

Hill said of the 34 citations, one rental property owner received four.

One property owner did dispute whether or not there was snow on his sidewalk when Hill inspected the walk. Hill inspected sidewalks on Nov. 21. The dispute was resolved because of the picture file date, he said.

The owner did point out the city's website did not have an updated sidewalk snow rule in its city code, Hill said.

The city was updating the sidewalk snow rules on the website, Hill said.