SNOW ALERT declared in Morris

Stevens County is included in a winter storm warning until noon on Saturday.

Below is the city's SNOW ALERT policy:

Snow Alert

SEC. 9.08. SNOW ALERT.

Subd. 1. Definitions. For purposes of this Section:

A. "Snow Alert" means a condition created on roadways within the City because of the presence of snow, freezing rain, sleet, ice or snowdrifts thereon, or other natural phenomenon which, in the judgment of the individual declaring it, creates or is likely to create hazardous road conditions or impede or is likely to impede the free movement of fire, health, police, emergency or other vehicular traffic when the same has been duly declared by the City Manager or designee thereof.

B. "Street" means any street, avenue, alley or other public road or way within the City.

C. "Media" means all radio and television stations having studios in Stevens County, Minnesota.

D. "Vehicle" means every device in, upon, or by which any person or property is or may be transported or drawn upon a street or highway, and includes but is not limited to automobiles, vans, trucks, buses, motorcycles, bicycles, recreational vehicles, tractors, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and trailers.

Subd. 2. Parking of Vehicles.

A. Declaration. Upon the existence of a snow alert, the City Manager or designee thereof may declare that a snow alert exists, whereupon such person shall notify the media no later than 5:00 P.M. the day before the provisions hereof shall take effect, and request that such media give notice of such snow alert to the community. The provisions of this Section governing parking during a snow alert shall become effective at 12:00 midnight the day of the declaration and be in effect for 24 hours. A snow alert may be terminated before the expiration of 24 hours by giving notice to the media. The snow alert may be extended for an additional day by giving notice to the media no later than 5:00 P.M. the day before the extension takes effect.

B. Unlawful Acts During Snow Alert. It is unlawful for any person, except physicians on emergency calls or drivers of emergency vehicles, to park, abandon or leave unattended any vehicle on any street within the City for the duration of the snow alert. Proof that a person or entity was the owner or lessee of a vehicle at the time of an alleged violation of this Section shall constitute prima facie evidence that such owner or lessee is the person or entity that committed the violation. If a vehicle is parked in violation of this Section, it shall continue to be in violation until it is removed, notwithstanding that the snow alert may have expired, and each day of an ongoing violation shall constitute a separate offense.