Pay It Forward honors Zeiher

She knew she'd be volunteering in the Morris community.

Her top three organizations at which to volunteer: ARC, Zion Lutheran Church and the Salvation Army.

"I love all three," Zeiher said.

Zeiher did get involved in those organizations and a few more. Pay It Forward Stevens County honored Zeiher with the Pay It Forward award for her contributions to the community.

"When Verna retired, she said she was going to be a community volunteer," said Liz Harris in the nomination letter for Zeiher. "She has done that and more." Zeiher was nominated by the ARC Stevens County Board.

Zeiher said because her son Tommy Bunko has developmental disabilities she wanted to volunteer with ARC, an advocate agency for those with developmental disabilities.

"I love my church," Zeiher said. And she grew up in Fergus Falls where she attended the Salvation Army affiliated church there.

"It truly does the most good," Zeiher said of the Salvation Army.

Zeiher has served as president of the Developmental Achievement Center in Morris, been a member of the library board and was treasurer for the Morris Hockey Association for several years.