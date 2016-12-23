Weather Forecast

Close

    Pay It Forward honors Zeiher

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff on Dec 23, 2016 at 7:36 a.m.
    Pay It Forward Stevens County recipient Verna Zeiher, center, with Pay It Forward committee members from left, Ryan Sleiter, Bank of the West, Joan Spaeth, SCMC, Deb Mattheis, KMRS/KKOCK and Dawn Kosbab, Shear Designs. Rae Yost photos/Sun Tribune.1 / 2
    Verna Zeiher reacts after receiving the Pay It Forward Stevens County award.2 / 2

    When Verna Zeiher retired 10 years ago she knew exactly what she'd do with her time.

    She knew she'd be volunteering in the Morris community.

    Her top three organizations at which to volunteer: ARC, Zion Lutheran Church and the Salvation Army.

    "I love all three," Zeiher said.

    Zeiher did get involved in those organizations and a few more. Pay It Forward Stevens County honored Zeiher with the Pay It Forward award for her contributions to the community.

    "When Verna retired, she said she was going to be a community volunteer," said Liz Harris in the nomination letter for Zeiher. "She has done that and more." Zeiher was nominated by the ARC Stevens County Board.

    Zeiher said because her son Tommy Bunko has developmental disabilities she wanted to volunteer with ARC, an advocate agency for those with developmental disabilities.

    "I love my church," Zeiher said. And she grew up in Fergus Falls where she attended the Salvation Army affiliated church there.

    "It truly does the most good," Zeiher said of the Salvation Army.

    Zeiher has served as president of the Developmental Achievement Center in Morris, been a member of the library board and was treasurer for the Morris Hockey Association for several years.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalnewsPay it Forward Stevens CountyVerna ZeiherStevens County ARCZion Lutheran Church
    Advertisement