Dayton, Smith to be at UMM for water summit
Join Governor Mark Dayton and Lt. Governor Tina Smith for a Town Hall Water Summit at University of Minnesota, Morris on Friday, Jan. 27. Registration opens Jan. 6 and the full program is to be announced on that date, a news release from UMM said.
Despite the state's abundance of lakes, rivers, groundwater and streams, more than 40 percent of Minnesota's waters are currently listed as impaired or polluted. Gov. Dayton and Lt. Governor Tina Smith have declared a Year of Water Action to focus on improving access to clean water across Minnesota. The Governor and Lt. Governor encourage all Minnesotans to take a role in protecting our state's most precious resource for future generations.