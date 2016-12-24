Trinity moves to Nazarene

The congregation's 100-year-old church was not handicapped accessible which was a challenge for funerals, weddings and regular worship. The cost and practicality to add an elevator or make other improvements were a concern.

"We were of one mind. I think we knew we had to do something to be more accessible to the community so we could do better outreach in the community and among our members," Trinity Lutheran Council President Marcia Schroeder said.

Across town, members of the Nazarene Church were discussing an opposite future. Sunday worship attendance was down to about 11 people, former pastor Ed Anderson said. The congregation closed the sanctuary and worshipp in a Sunday School room to save on heating and cooling costs during the last year of services in 2015-2016.

When Anderson arrived as pastor in 2013 he came in the hope to revive the church, to "help them come alive. Over the course of our time here we realized the reality. (The congregation) was tired of the continuous struggle to maintain the building. It was an older congregation and it wasn't feasible."

The church closed in September. The Nazarene District office that oversees churches in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota assumed ownership of the church building which was built in the early 1970s.

"It was a hard decision for us to decide to take the next step," Anderson said of closing.

In a town of about 100, folks in other churches noted the closing.

"I felt bad for Nazarene," said Trinity Lutheran member Maurice Holslin, 84, said.

The two churches were like anchor buildings on the main street in Alberta Alberta's which includes a small city and community center, a bar and grill among the remnants of a more bustling past that included two hardware stores, a bank and other businesses.

Now, as one church has closed, another will take its place.

Within weeks of Nazarene's decision to close, Trinity Lutheran was able to work with the Nazarene District Office to buy the building.

"With Trinity, another church will take the building," Anderson said.

"It truly was the hand of God working," Schroeder said.

Trinity will not be the only church to benefit from the Nazarene church's closure. Anderson said a new church in Duluth and several other Nazarene churches will use furnishings and worship items from Alberta.

The money from the building's sale is dedicated to helping new Nazarene churches, Anderson said.

"It's how we (worked) through a difficult decision, that new churches will be started, Anderson said.

Trinity Lutheran had its last Sunday service in the old church Dec. 18.

The church seats about 100 people and all the pews and several folding chairs were full.

Holslin sat in a back pew, not far from Schroeder.

Both had been baptized in the church.

"Lots of people have memories from that church," Schroeder said.

Sunday School teachers, those confirmed, baptized or married in the church stood on Dec. 18 at the request of Trinity's minister, Minette Stalheim Johnson. Few were left sitting in the pews.

Holslin is one of the oldest members of Trinity.

His grandfather Tom Holslin provided the bell for the church's bell tower.

"My parents' funerals were there," Holslin sad.

Holslin can recall being taught confirmation by three different pastors before he was confirmed in 1947.

Yet, for all his ties to the old church, Holslin views the move as one of necessity.

"Maybe I'm not a real sentimental person," Holslin said. "We've kind of wrestled with having handicapped accessibility...And to me this is a big deal, and most people don't think of it, but safety. We have to park on the street. The road is kind of a fast way in and out of Alberta. Maybe we've just been really lucky we haven't had any accidents. The wiring, you kind of wonder about it, especially in the attic. The wiring is not like it is nowadays."

Trinity has converted Sunday School rooms on the first floor to a kitchen and fellowship room in the former Nazarene Church . The sanctuary seats about 180 which is more room for funerals, weddings and other services.

"It's a good change," JoAnna Haugland said as she left the worship service Dec. 18. "It's something I wish we could have did a couple of years ago."

Yes, she has memories from the old church. "But it's a family," Haugland said of the congregation. "A family can live in a small house or a big house."

For a video on the final service in the old church, click this link: http://www.morrissuntribune.com/video/aAHGqNIE