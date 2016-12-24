Getting them in their sights

"We exceed expectations when people come on campus," Herrmann said.

The UMM's various campus scholarship days are an important tool to entice students to visit campus. The college recently completed a campus scholarship day earlier this month.

The scholarship days bring students to campus. The December scholarship event also gives UMM an edge because it can provide students with scholarship results early, Herrmann said.

"We're nimble on that front," Herrmann said of the early scholarship process.

The focus on getting students on campus early combined with the use of technology and face-to-face visits resulted in 376 freshmen students on campus in the fall and 101 transfer students. The total UMM enrollment at the start of the 2106-2017 school year was 1,771 down slightly from about 1,781 students last year and 1,830 in 2014.

The UMM admissions staff racked up about 50,000 miles in the U.S. recruiting students to enroll on campus. Add to that dozens of contacts generated from the UMM website, texts and other social media.

UMM's contact with an enrolled student starts several years before the student enrolls usually during a student's sophomore year of high school, Herrmann said.

The roughly three years UMM spends communicating with a potential traditional college freshman will require use of technology through email, web and other means.

"Almost 60 percent of (potential UMM students) respond with a mobile device," Herrmann said.

They also apply with a cell phone or other mobile devices . "In the past they may have filled out an application on a laptop or completed a written one. Now over half of the applications are accessed with a mobile device."

Not every student who applies will come to UMM, in fact, Herrmann said, students are increasingly applying to more different colleges to increase their options.

"We've seen an uptick in applications since 2009 but that doesn't translate into more students," Herrmann said.

UMM connects with students from across the U.S. and world but the student body is largely made up of students from Minnesota.

Students from Minnesota accounted for 76.2 percent of the fall enrollment. U.S. students outside of Minnesota made up 12.5 percent of the enrollment while 11.3 percent of the enrollment was international students.

"About 80 percent of the incoming freshmen were from Minnesota," Herrmann said. "That number may vary by about 1 to 2 percent each year."

Most of those Minnesota students come from the Twin Cities metropolitan area, Herrmann said. That's logical given the population density of the Twin Cities area, Herrmann said.

UMM has 65 students from Stevens County, Herrmann said.

The admissions staff will break down specific recruiting travel regions and set future goals for recruitment and targeted areas, Herrmann said.

"If we see we are down significantly in certain areas...we will target the area," Herrmann said. "We are pretty future focused. It's hard to be super reactive."

The enrollment will be dominated by students from Minnesota and the U.S. but numbers from specific geographic areas may increase such as students from Colorado or El Paso, Texas, for example, Herrmann said.

While the UMM staff is reaching out to potential students in high schools and two-year campuses so are other colleges. But, the pool from which to recruit has gotten smaller in the U.S.

"In the United States they are fewer and fewer high school students and there are not any fewer colleges," Herrmann said. "Minnesota is at an all-time low for high school graduates (student population)."

So, UMM has worked to increase its international student population. The 11.3 percent international population on campus mirrors national trends, Herrmann said.

The campus has to be focused on future goals for enrollment but it has also needed to implement different strategies over the past several years, Herrmann said.

"Every four years we re-brand. We want a fresh look that resonates with students," Herrmann said.

The re-brand and refreshed marketing campaign "brings energy to the staff," Herrmann said.

A new brand or a new look is used in printed material, on the UMM website, on social media and other resources.

Once UMM gets the student enrolled and on campus, the work at retaining them starts.

UMM has an 80 percent student retention rate. "We always aspire to a higher percentage," Herrmann said. Yet, other colleges are envious of the UMM retention rate, she said.

Within that student enrollment of 1,771 many are first-generation college student" Herrmann said.

A first generation college student doesn't have the history or the knowledge of college that students whose parents and grandparents attended college does, Herrmann said.

Navigating that first semester and first year of college can be tougher for a first generation college student than for other students, Herrmann said.

UMM has coaches in addition to advisers that help first generation students with college life questions and similar issues, Herrmann said.

"The early intervention with students who may be struggling (is important)," Herrmann said. The sooner the help the better the chance the student has for success and the better the retention rate, Herrmann said.