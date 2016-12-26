Morris School levy decreases by 1.61 percent

"I'm happy to announce our tax levy is going to go down by a percentage and a half this year," Lahn said.

The school board approved that decreased tax levy of $3,459,274.11 which is $56,568.74 lower than last year's $3,515,842.85. The decrease is 1.61 percent.

Lahn said the main reasons for the lower levy are the decrease in the voter approved referendum and local optional revenue, a decrease in operating capital and an increase in money for career and technical instruction because of program changes.

Morris Area's lower tax levy rate is happening in the midst of increasing property values in the district and state, Lahn said.

Property values impact how much taxes are owed to school district, county and city governments.

Although property taxes are increasing across the state, the state's equalization formula for education money is not increasing, Lahn said. Equalization is a formula that helps school districts with less property tax value than property tax value richer districts make up some of the difference.

But, because equalization money is not keeping up with market values, more of the tax burden falls on local taxpayers, Lahn said.

Agriculture land and business owners are feeling more of that burden because home values are increasing at a slower rate than agriculture and commercial property, Lahn said.