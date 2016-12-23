Donnelly News

Weather news: some of coldest weather in many years descended on us over the weekend with -24 the low on Sun plus wind chills of -30-40 causing many churches to cancel or postpone services and/or Sunday School programs

St. John's Kongsvinger news: there will be joint services at 10 .m. at St. John's on Jan. 1 st at 10 a.m. No Sunday school.

The woman's' book club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Karen Uphoff's home. Note change of day.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church news: Note that services on Christmas day are at 10 a.m. at the church not 9 a.m. as listed in the December newsletter.

Other church news: Faith Lutheran Morris news: Living nativity will be held at 3 and 5 p.m. today (Saturday) at the church.

Trinity —Alberta has purchased the former Nazarene church in Alberta and will hold their first service there today (Saturday.) at 5 p.m.

Community events: Many Donnelly businesses will close early on New Year's Eve.

There will be a community Christmas dinner at First Lutheran Morris starting at noon Dec. 25.

The Herman red hats' meeting is at 9 a.m. Jan. 2 at AJ's. (gas station) in Herman.

The VFW/Legion cookie packing event has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 27 at the Legion. Contact Joan Kopacek for more info at 246-3381.

Death notice former Donnelly resident Dorothy 'Dot' (Holdgrafer) Buchal of St Paul passed away on Dec. 13. She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Mable Holdgrafer.

Tiger Brady Cardwell finished 2-2 at the Big Bear Tournament.

On Dec. 15 I stopped into the Key Row apartments in Morris to wish my friend Mark Koepke Happy Birthday

Reminder if you are going to be gone over the holidays or heading south for the winter you can read my news on-line at DonnellyMinn.blogspot.com