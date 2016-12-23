Weather Forecast

    Choirs in concert

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:18 p.m.
    Ivan Hoffman and Abram Schmidgall sing with the concert choir.1 / 9
    The Express Choir sings "holiday Road."2 / 9
    Members of the eighth grade boys choir sing.3 / 9
    John Kleinwolterlink directs the A Cappella Choir.4 / 9
    Not in order, Brandon Jergenson, Micah Koehl and Brady Krusemark play the glockenspiel during the seventh grade boys choir performance.5 / 9
    A member of the concert choir sings.6 / 9
    Members of the eighth grade boys choir sing.7 / 9
    Three girls sing with the eighth grade girls choir.8 / 9
    Girls sing in the seventh grade girls choir.9 / 9

    The Morris Area High School choirs performed in a winter concert Dec. 12 in the concert hall.

    The choirs performed a variety of holiday music that included "Jingle All the Way," "Feliz Navidad," and "There is Peace."

    For photos and video of the concert, see the Sun Tribune Facebook page and website. See inside this issue for photos from the band concert.

    For video from the choir concert, click this link: http://www.morrissuntribune.com/video/wXPRQ5wo

