Choirs in concert
1 / 9
2 / 9
3 / 9
4 / 9
5 / 9
6 / 9
7 / 9
8 / 9
9 / 9
The Morris Area High School choirs performed in a winter concert Dec. 12 in the concert hall.
The choirs performed a variety of holiday music that included "Jingle All the Way," "Feliz Navidad," and "There is Peace."
For photos and video of the concert, see the Sun Tribune Facebook page and website. See inside this issue for photos from the band concert.
For video from the choir concert, click this link: http://www.morrissuntribune.com/video/wXPRQ5wo