Hancock Record Looking Back

Dec. 26, 1996

Justin Thielke and Chad Nuest were named by the Minnesota Basketball News to the Top 100 List in the Boys Preview. The magazine annually names a Top 100 pre-season list.

Dec. 29, 1966

Elinor Carstens, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Carstens, wrote to readers about her experiences in Africa. Carstens is in the Peace Corps and serves as a teacher in Togo.

Dec. 27, 1956

The Time Theatre in Hancock is playing "To Hell and Back," the exciting true-life story of Audie Murphy, America's most decorated war hero.

Horton 59 Homemaker Club entertains men as guests for the evening as part of the annual Christmas party. The Club served hamburger stroganoff, homemade noodles and Christmas cookies.

The stores in Hancock will not be open Saturday evenings anymore until spring.

Dec. 27, 1946

Mrs. Marcella Meyer, who slipped and fell on the icy street a week ago Tuesday morning, was placed in a cast at the Stevens County hospital after X-rays revealed she had a fractured vertebrae.

Dec. 25, 1936

"O Holy Night," the musical pageant given at the high school auditorium Tuesday evening was one of the finest programs of its kind ever witnessed here in the opinion of the large number of people who attended.

Donald Meier announces in an ad that he has received his new radio tester and "am ready to do repair work on all makes of radios. Call 118 and I will test your set and tell you whether you need news tubes or adjustments."

The Quality Food Store has fancy, white ludefisk on sale for 8 cents per pound. The store is also selling two pounds of chocolate drops for 19 cents.