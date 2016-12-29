Kuschel earns QuickBooks designation
Karissa Kuschel recently earned her Certified QuickBooks Online ProAdvisor designation. She joined Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing, PLLP (CDS) in 2014 as a Staff Accountant. Prior to CDS, she worked in private accounting and in the banking industry for over four years. She graduated from North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota, with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.
Kuschel received her Master of Accountancy degree in 2014. She received her Certified QuickBooks Desktop ProAdvisor in 2015. Her focus areas are for profit and governmental auditing, tax preparation, QuickBooks, and bookkeeping.
Kuschel is a graduate of the 2016 Stevens County Leadership program. She lives in Barry.