New fire rating could mean new insurance rates

Morris Fire Chief Dave Dybdal said the fire department received a 5/5X rating from Insurance Services Office. The rating applies to the fire department's public protection classification which is racing based on the skill of the department, the state of the water department and communications. Dybdal said the department needed to test water flow at hydrants, water flow capabilities and analyze emergency reporting, training and other factors.

"The thinking behind using ISO ratings is this: The better equipped a community is to fight fires, the less likely it is that homes and businesses in your area will sustain major fire damage," a Jan. 17, 2012, story on insurancequotes.com said.

"The lower the number the better the rate you can get on insurance," Dybdal said at the Dec. 27 Morris City Council meeting.

The 5 rating applies to the Morris city limits and the 5X applies to properties that are served by the Morris Fire Department outside the city limits.

"It took a lot of work to do it but it's worth it if it reduces (insurance) rates," Dybdal said.

The department's rating was reduced from 6/9X to 5/5X.