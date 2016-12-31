Council to seek new bids for water treatment plant

“Here we go again,” Morris councilman Kevin Wohlers said at the Dec. 27 Morris City Council meeting.

Wohlers and other council members voted on revised specifications for a new plant. The city needs a new plant to reduce the hardness of Morris water and subsequently reduce the salt used to soften water in homes and businesses. The council agreed to advertise for bids to be opened on Feb. 23. Any accepted bid is contingent on the city receiving money from the State of Minnesota.

The city had received a contingent bid of $16,858,600 from Rice Lake Construction but when the state Legislature did not designate money for the Morris project, the bid expired.

“We’re a year down the road,” city manager Blaine Hill said.

A road that is still hopeful because Republicans, Democrats and Gov. Mark Dayton are still interested in putting money into infrastructure projects, despite a recent failed attempt at a special session that would have included such projects, Hill said.

“Based on that (interest) we’d be eligible for (money),” Hill said.

The council adjusted the plant specifications because of the possibility construction costs could increase from 2015-2016. Bolton and Menk prepared the original plant specifications and modified those for the city at no cost, Hill said.

The council cut $855,000 from the specifications for the plant.

The cuts include removing an east end garage at $360,000, a cut of $230,000 in a modification of backwash reclaim facilities, a $100,000 change in the HVAC system, A $55,000 cut the exterior, a $95,000 cut in interior painting and a $15,000 cut in well construction and rehabilitation scope of work.

Hill said the cuts were logical.

Council member Jeff Miller questioned the need to cut exterior painting by $95,000 because paint can protect the exterior. “If it provides protection, why not keep it,” Miller said.

Mayor Sheldon Giese said exterior painting was more for appearance than protection of the building.

“Couldn’t the (city) crew do that?” council member Bill Storck said of exterior painting.

Giese and Hill said Storck’s suggestion was one to consider if the plant was built.

Building the potential new water plant will cost Morris residents more money in water bills even if the state provides money.

Hill said as an example a monthly bill of $28 could increase to $40 when a new plant is built.

“The water portion of the utility bill roughly doubles,” Miller said.

But, some of that water rate increase could be offset by cost savings for salt and water softener use, Hill said.

The new plant would significantly reduce the hardness of Morris’ water from 45 grams of hardness to five grams, Hill said.