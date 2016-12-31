Morris Model group looks forward

The Morris Model has earned the status of role model with its Clean Energy Community Award from the State of Minnesota which cited the Morris Model’s leadership in clean energy work. Now, expectations have already been set for next year and beyond.

“Next year is going to be busy,” said Morris City Manager Blaine Hill.

The Morris Model is a collaboration of the city of Morris, Stevens County, the West Central Research and Outreach Center and the The Office of Sustainability and the Center for Small Towns on the University of Minnesota Morris campus and other partners. The Morris Model website says the objective of the Morris Model team is centered around the ideas of community resilience, energy conservation and clean energy options in Morris and surrounding areas on residential, municipal and business levels.

So what does that portion of the mission statement mean for residents and students in Stevens County?

Start with 2017 which Hill promises to be a busy year. The city plans to begin to replace 350 street lights in Morris with longer lasting, energy efficient LED street lights.

Look long-term and it could mean using solar energy and/or garbage to provide a significant portion of the city of Morris or Stevens County energy. And it could mean a third wind tower providing energy to UMM.

Being that role model means taking yearly steps in an overall plan to improve the quality of life in Stevens County, Hill and Troy Goodnough of the Office of Sustainability said.

“What’s really exciting is the city leadership and all kinds of community partners...are building a shared set of aspirations…,” Goodnough said. Those aspirations include energy conservation, clean energy, community resiliency, cultural exchange and celebration. “The Morris Model is the umbrella for (many) initiatives inside it,” Goodnough said.

The planned initiatives are like a comprehensive plan the city can use, Hill said.

But taking those steps and using that plan requires time, money, work and a mindset change, Hill and Goodnough said.

“One critical thing, it’s a cultural paradigm shift in how we deal with stuff,” Hill said. “We have to realize we can’t keep doing things the way we’ve been doing them.”

Hill said he and other city officials, including the council, are looking at various city projects and need to consider how those projects fit into the Morris Model.

The city is pursuing an infrastructure project in areas that include Brook Street XXX. Rainfall often ponds in backyards in some of that area. Hill said he realized the project area may be a great site for rain gardens in those backyards. A rain garden can hold water without it ponding and it slowly releases storm water into the storm system.

A rain garden is a sustainable, resilient way to handle significant rainfall and it if appropriate, it would be a smarter long-term solution than sending more water more quickly into the storm sewer system.

The city always needs to ask if its options or solutions are the smartest way to do it, Hill said.

Goodnough and Hill may look at a banana peel or scraps from last night’s meal and see organic waste that can be converted to fertilizer through compost.

Shifting that cultural paradigm isn’t going to happen with one big shove.

“We make it easy for people to do the wrong thing,” Hill said of everyday things such as disposing of garbage or using energy.

Goodnough and Hill stressed that shifting the paradigm isn’t about returning to days with no or limited electricity or limited garbage service. Rather, it’s about connecting people to resources available in the county and making smarter choices when it comes to energy use, energy reduction and constructing roads, bridges and buildings.

And it takes education to help through role modeling and informing the public about what’s been done and what can be done, Goodnough said.

“Education and aspirations go hand in hand,” Goodnough said.

One key is to educate the students, he said.

The area already has examples of projects to teach students the importance of clean energy and other factors, Goodnough said. The UMM campus and WCROC have examples of using biomass to create energy and the wind turbines, Goodnough said.

Education includes teaching others there are economic benefits in clean energy and similar project.

Minnesota doesn’t have fossil fuels but there are plenty of other renewable energy resources, Goodnough said.

“Who has the renewable energy assets? We do,” Goodnough said of Stevens County.

Jobs can be created through development of solar and wind energy, Goodnough said. “This is a path toward economic development. We can build out some of our own energy structure,” he said.

If jobs can be created, if more renewable energy sources are developed and there is less garbage for the landfill, the community and Morris Model partners win, Goodnough said.

“Ultimately this is a long term endeavor with the goal to make progress for everyone,” Goodnough said.