Donnelly News

Weather news: Well after surviving the deep freeze, we enjoyed fairly mild temps last week. Sunday brought some freezing rain forcing some churches in the area to cancel services.

St. John’s Kongsvinger news: there will be joint services at St. John’s at 10 a.m. Jan. 1. No Sunday School.

Other church news: Burgers, Beverages and Blessings resumes Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Met Lounge in Morris.

The Rendsville 4-h Club will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at St. John’s Church.

The Donnelly City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at city hall.

The bookmobile will not be in town on Jan. 2. The next scheduled stop is Jan. 16.

Community events: Many Donnelly businesses will close early today (Saturday) some may be closed on Monday too.

The Herman Red Hats will meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 2 at AJ’s. (gas station) in Herman.

There are two upcoming Rising up Stevens County events: the first is a free pool party at the Regional Fitness Center pool in Morris from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan 14 which is co-sponsored by the Donnelly Rod and Gun Club and the second is a Hot dish Cook-off on Jan. 24 at Faith Lutheran Morris.

Celebrations : Tiger Gymnastics: triangular meet; Savanah Aanerud took 1st in all around, the bars, and on the floor , 2nd on vault, tied for third on the beam ; Katie Geise took 2nd on floor, 5th in beam JV Shannon Kill 2nd in vault.

Tiger swimming and diving vs. Melrose/Sauck Center: Landon Strand 2nd in the 100 breast and was part of the 200 medley team which finished 4th; Lee Eystad 100 free (6th).