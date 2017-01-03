No one injured in house fire in Cyrus
1 / 2
2 / 2
CYRUS, Minn. - No one was injured in house fire in Cyrus on Tuesday morning.
According to the Pope County dispatch, the fire was reported at 6:50 a.m. at a home at 300 East Main Street in Cyrus.
The Cyrus and Morris fire departments both responded to the blaze along with the Minnesota State Patrol and Pope County Sheriff's department.
Pope County Deputy Eric Thesing reported that two people and a dog escaped from the home without injury. Rodger Johnson and Lisa Malkavage were identified as the residents in the home.
The Red Cross has been contacted and will be assisting the family.