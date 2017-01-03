Weather Forecast

Close

    No one injured in house fire in Cyrus

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff on Jan 3, 2017 at 3:27 p.m.
    The Cyrus and Morris fire departments were called to a fire at a Cyrus home at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday. Rae Yost/Morris Sun Tribune1 / 2
    2 / 2

    CYRUS, Minn. - No one was injured in house fire in Cyrus on Tuesday morning.

    According to the Pope County dispatch, the fire was reported at 6:50 a.m. at a home at 300 East Main Street in Cyrus. 

    The Cyrus and Morris fire departments both responded to the blaze along with the Minnesota State Patrol and Pope County Sheriff's department. 

    Pope County Deputy Eric Thesing reported that two people and a dog escaped from the home without injury.   Rodger Johnson and Lisa Malkavage were identified as the residents in the home. 

    The Red Cross has been contacted and will be assisting the family. 

    Explore related topics:NewslocalFireCyruspope county
    Advertisement