Morris City Council re-organizes for 2017

City Attorney Aaron Jordan administered the oath of office for Kim Gullickson and Kevin Wohlers. Gullickson was elected to fill the council seat vacated by Bill Storck. Wohler was re-elected to a second four-year term on the council.

This was followed by a series of procedural items, including election of Jeff Miller as mayor pro tem, designation of The Morris Sun Tribune as the city’s official newspaper, adoption of standing rules, and committee and board liaison assignments for each member.

The Council's next regular meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 5:15 p.m.