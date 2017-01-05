Hancock Year in Review January through June

TEMPLATE v4.3 - Sent to web: Wed Jan 04 2017 07:35:32 GMT-0600 (CST)TEMPLATE v4.3 - Sent to web: Wed Jan 04 2017 07:35:22 GMT-0600 (CST)

January

John Luke Boon has relinquished his title as the Hancock New Year’s baby as of Jan. 1 of this year. John, the son of John and Jen Boon, was born on Jan. 27, 2015, to earn the title and receive several free gifts. With the start of the new year, the search began for the next lucky baby.

Good friends Nicole Milander and Shae Brown have a lot of common interests. They have shared many of their hopes and dreams and eventually found another common interest – the desire to go on a mission trip. They will be taking this trip in May.

The 2016 Hancock Spelling Bee was held on Monday, Jan. 11. Participating in the Bee were in front (L-R) Colton Crowell, Emmanuel Chavira, Gaige Sanderson, runner-up, Kylie Geleneau, champion, Lincoln Ogren and Valerie Messner. Middle Row - Jackson Koehl, Remington Schaefer, Charles Koehl and Jared Koehl. Back row - Alexa Meierding, Preston Rohloff, Tori Pahl, Taylor Brand, Rylee Hanson, Katie Geleneau, Savannah Schlief and Bradyn Sanderson.

The Hancock City Council may have found the cause for discolored and sometimes, smelly, city water but the solution could be quite expensive. Tonka Water Service visited the Hancock water plant on Dec. 29. They told Public Works Director Ryan Mogard that what he thought was the problem was correct. The water filtration system is no longer removing manganese from the water.

The Morris and Hancock Fire Departments responded to a call of a house fire at about 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17. When they arrived at the home in Hodges Township, the house was fully engulfed in flames along the south front side. The home is owned by Dale Noordmans and occupied by a renter.

The Hancock Theater Department is performing the drama “Cry of the Peacok” for its One Act competition.

Paul and Caley Koehl, Hancock, are Stevens County’s representatives in the Red River Valley Emerging Leadership Program. Alumni of the program from the county nominated them to take part in the program because of their involvement in their community.

February

Community Development Bank in Hancock has announced that they will be opening a loan center in Morris. Dave Mahoney will be relocating to the Morris office.

The Hancock FFA members toured the John Deere plant in Iowa on Jan. 29.

Lydia Rose Schaefer was born on Jan. 26 to become the first baby born to a Hancock couple in 2016. Her parents are Corey and Amy Schaefer of rural Hancock.

Hancock teacher, Amy Dougherty, was chosen from a field of 114 candidates as a candidate for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Pastor Bruce Hanneman and his wife, Barb, arrived in Hancock to serve at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Hanneman was serving at a larger church in Arlington, Minnesota before coming to Hancock.

Noah Kannegiesser became the seventh Hancock boys basketball player to reach 1,000 career points. Noah had 38 points in the game on Feb. 16 against KMS to reach the goal.

For 36 years, Hancock Public School students have had the benefit of Sue Stevenson as their art teacher. That will end this year as Stevenson will begin what board members term as a “well-deserved” retirement.

The Hancock High School winners in the Minnesota State High School League’s AAA program are Bryce Schmidgall and Claire Hanson. A similar award for juniors called Excell, went to Chandler Gramm and Sabrina Mattson.

Colton Crowell qualified to compete in the state level competition of the national Geographic Bee. The state bee will be April 1.

Megan Galarneau assumed the role of Business Manager at the Hancock school and will slowly be learning from Lori Razink, who retired at the end of the year.

Chandler Gramm set a new school record for most blocks in a season with 98. The previous record was set by Tim Pahl who is now Chandler’s principal.

March

The Stevens County Board of Commissioners will advertise for bids on the second phase of a project to improve County State Aid Highway 1 north of Hancock. The bid is for 4.8 miles of bituminous paving and aggregate shouldering.

The Hancock boys basketball team was named Section 6A Class A Academic team champions.

When it comes to making any changes to the plans for Stevens County Road 1, nothing can be done to replace the bike path the way it was before construction. Despite protests voiced at the Hancock City Council meeting. The message was clear: No changes can be made.

The Hancock music department held a successful cake walk fundraiser. Music was provided by the Hancock pep band, grade K-2 choir and grade 3 recorders.

The last wooden grain elevator in Hancock was demolished this week by Jim Riley and Sons Construction. The elevator, which was built in 1911, was last used by Hancock Co-op in 2014.

The Hancock school board members decided to eliminate one elementary teaching position. Principal Tim Pahl explained to the board that the numbers are just not quite there yet in order to retain all the elementary staff currently in place. It was decided to non-renew Tammy Radtke-Looker as a probationary teacher.

Nearly 100 children enjoyed the Hodges 4-H Club Easter Egg Hunt held on Saturday at the school.

Two Hancock Cub Scout leaders were awarded top honors in the Lakes District Scout program. April Smith was named Cub Master of the Year and Kristin Schaefer was named Den Leader of the Year.

April



Five members of the Hancock speech team will advance to sections. They are Brooke Jepma, Emmanuel Chavira, Parker Schmidgall, Ana Chavira and Andrea Clemente.

Thirty-one children attended the Hancock Kindergarten roundup at the school. Kindergarten teachers introduced the students to classroom life and helped them get acquainted with future classmates.

A new business will open its doors in Hancock next week. Hometown Flooring & Blinds, LLC will be located on the corner of 6th Street and Washington Avenue. The business is owned and operated by Troy and Heather Scott along with Troy’s brother, Dorance.

The Hancock School Board accepted three resignations during its April meeting. Lynn Riser, the English Language Learners instructor, Secretary Cheryl Walton and Kindergarten teacher Jayna Ruprecht submitted their resignations.

Nourishing both the body and the soul is the mission of a new foundation established in the area. The Nellie DeJager Foundation was established in 2014 in memory of a woman who worked all her life to do both those things.

May

Glitz & Glam was the theme of the 2016 Hancock prom.

Hancock junior Zach Copa and sophomore Mason Schmidgall captured second place at the Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference. The runner up status earned them a trip to the national Convention in Boston. Their competition is in the Network Design contest.

The Hancock kindergarten and second grade presented a circus at the school. Kindergarten students were the acts and second graders the trainers, clowns, ringmasters and jugglers.

The city received a letter from the Stevens County Highway Department stating that they will be setting a lower speed limit on the Page Lake road when it is completed.

The Hancock kindergarten class planted flowers and placed rocks they had painted in a garden located just outside their classroom. The students named it the Kinder Garden and will be watching the plants grow and blossom throughout the summer.

The Hancock senior class announced the dedication of their yearbook to Sue Stevenson during the Academic Awards program.

The Hancock High School Class of 2016 graduated 21 members. Class speakers were Bryce Schmidgall, Brooke DeSmith and Nathan Koehl.

Contracts for two new teachers were approved by the school board. Hilary Lindor will teach kindergarten and Leah Petersen will teach first grade next year.

June

On a warm and sunny Memorial Day, people gathered at area cemeteries to remember and reminisce. At Lakeside Cemetery, Chad Ver Steeg spoke to the crowd gathered for the observance.

A retirement open house was held for four long-time hancock school employees. They included Eileen Bliss, Cheryl Walton, Lynn riser and Sue Stevenson.

Twenty-seven Hancock kindergarten students received their certificates advancing them to first grade.

The Stevens County Soil and Water Conservation District held a poster contest for area fifth and sixth graders. Selected as winners from hancock were Jed Feuchtenberger, Clark Koehl, Brandi Messner, Serena Schaefer, Carlee Hanson, Jordan Hausmann and Rylee Hanson.

Anyone traveling on Highway 9 toward Benson may notice some changes at the Duncan Trailer corner. The business has been sold and will now be the location of Midwest Drainage Supply owned and operated by Josh Sundheim.

After local residents expressed concerns about bike lane safety on County State Aid Highway 1 north of Hancock, the Stevens County board of Commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit to page Lake Beach to 45 miles per hour.

One very brave two-year-old seems to be out to prove doctors wrong, and he is accomplishing that goal. Even though he may not be aware of it, Jamis Burnett is defying all predicted odds and doing things that doctors told his parents he would never be able to do.

Hancock Commercial Club president Justin Cronen presented the First Dollar of Profit to New business owner Blake Hengtgen of Broad Horizons Handyman Service, LLC.