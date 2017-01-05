Former Sun Tribune publisher dies in Arizona

Morrison and his wife Helen Jane owned the Sun and Tribune and Hancock Record for many years before the newspaper was sold in 1999 to the Forum Communications Company of Fargo, North Dakota. The Morris Tribuen had been owned by the Morrison family since 1898. The family had owned the Morris Sun since 1947.

Jason Lina, a lawyer in Morris, was the Sun-Tribune's editor from 1997 to 2002. Jim Morrison was in charge of the day-to-day operations of the newspaper but Ed was still a presence, Lina said.

"It was fun to have him come in. He'd comment on things in the paper," Lina said.

When the Morrison family sold the Sun-Tribune and Hancock Record to Forum Communications, Morrison said in the June 14, 1999, Sun-Tribune story that it was important to sell the newspapers to a group with a commitment to quality because the newspapers had been family-owned for so many years.

Morrison was a longtime newspaper publisher but he also had other business interests inclulding a motel in Morris.

He and the owners of the newspapers in Benson, Elbow Lake and Long Prairie founded Quinco Press printing company in Lowry in 1968.

“At the time that was a new thing,” said John Stone, the current head of Quinco. “Prior to that, most newspapers had a printing press in the office. That got to be expensive.”

Morrison, “was always interested in business,” Stone said. Beyond Quinco, “he had many other investments in Morris and elsewhere.”

Jody Hanson, the publisher of the Lakes Newspaper Group which includes the Morris Sun Tribune and Hancock Record, was the publisher of the Echo Press in Alexandria when Morrison was associated with the Sun Tribune.

“He was a very gentle man, He was a very nice man and very gracious. He and his wife Helen Jane both…,” Hanson said.

“He was a real gentleman. A nice guy to be around,” Stone said.

Lina said when Morrison was in the newspaper office, the staff noticed because "He had a very calm, quiet, very dignified presence. He definitely had a presence about him but I wouldn't say it was intimidating."

Morrison was active in the region as a newspaper owner but also involved in the Minnesota Newspaper Association. Morrison was MNA president in 1957.

Morrison and his wife Helen Jane recently celebrated their 75th Anniversary in Alexandria.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.