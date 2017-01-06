Hancock residents have advice for healthier new year

The most recent contest started in December. Librarian Phyllis Joos said another is tentatively planned for the spring.

“I don’t think we ever run it with under 12 people and we’ve run it with up to 22,” Joos said.

Some folks may have missed the latest Biggest Loser contest and want to start fresh in 2017.

Jodi Holleman of Holleman Fitness Center said the center has two ways for local residents to meet resolutions to get in better shape. The center will start a fitness challenge and a step challenge next week.

The two programs will run for six weeks, Holleman said.

The fitness program will include a fitness focus and weight loss while the step program involves tracking steps taken each day, Holleman said.

Getting in shape isn’t always easy, Holleman said, but “I feel it’s important for people to exercise. Even if it’s to come in (fitness center) and walk slow on the treadmill.”

Mark Mattson is one Hancock resident who decided to get in better shape before 2017. Mattson was the second-place winner in the fall Hancock Biggest Loser contest.

Mattson said it was hard to get back into a regular fitness routine but his seven kids motivated him.

“When the kids are active...I realized I have keep doing that (stay active) if I want to be around…,” Mattson said.

“It’s not like I wasn’t active before,” Mattson said. But it wasn’t enough. He lost at least 25 pounds and got in better shape.

One evening this week he noticed the difference when he was playing with two of his youngest children after he got home from work.

Mattson said being able to work out in the Holleman Fitness Center made a big difference. He wouldn’t work out if the fitness center wasn’t in Hancock, Mattson said.

Holleman said after a bit of a slow start in the fitness center’s first year attendance has improved significantly in the past year. The center became a Blue Cross Blue Shield site so that users with that insurance can get a reimbursement on the membership cost, Holleman said.

“The word spread and business really picked up,” Holleman said.

Joos said the Holleman Fitness Center and access to the Regional Fitness Center in Morris have helped the Biggest Loser campaigns.

Mattson has been working out for an hour to 90 minutes five times a week. He said he didn’t change his diet much.

But for those who may need a change of diet to get in better shape in 2017, Joos said the library has information.

The library has various cookbooks including a Weight Watchers cookbook and other healthier eating cookbooks, Joos said.

The library also has work-out DVDs and several CDs to use while walking or doing other activities, Joos said.

The Holleman Fitness Center has a variety of equipment and some classes for members, Holleman said. It’s also open 24 hours a day seven days a week, she said.

Joos and Holleman said people sometimes need a motivation to help them get in better shape. The Hancock Biggest Loser contest has become a motivator, Joos said.

Classes at the fitness center can be a motivator as people exercise together, Holleman said. The center is also a place for people to work out and socialize without taking a class, she said.