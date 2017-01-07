Morris Area School Superintendent's Message

As we near the midpoint of the school year we are already looking towards next year and beyond. One of our primary focus areas for the new year will be to examine our facility needs. As you may be aware, our high school building is nearing fifty years old and is in need of general repair and upgrades. Several of the areas we will be examining are fresh water piping, sewage drainage, boilers, locker rooms and science laboratories. To assist us with this process, the district has hired Winkelman Construction Corporation. Based in St. Cloud, Winkelman Co. has vast experience in upgrading and building schools. The process is underway and we hope to have a thorough needs assessment completed this spring. Throughout this process you can expect excellent communication and opportunities for public input and dialogue.

Another priority for us this year will be examining our current curriculum in mathematics, reading and science. Staying current with curriculum is critical in a fast changing world. We want to ensure our students have the opportunity to learn current, researched based material that will help prepare them for their future in the modern world.

Since the beginning of the school year, our teaching faculty has been exploring five essential and fundamental teaching practices that research has shown to have the greatest impact on academic achievement. Collectively, our entire staff has done a book study and met in professional learning communities each month to share ideas and discuss how these fundamental practices can be applied in our classrooms.

We continue to be proud of our “One to World” technology initiative, which has allowed us to place a Chromebook in the hands of our current fifth, sixth, ninth and tenth grade students. Over the next two years, each student in grades five through twelve will be issued their own device. In addition, we have introduced dozens of new IPads in the primary grades. This infusion of technology has allowed us to keep pace with new and effective learning practices that engage students through the use of technology.

As a school district, we look forward to the opportunities and challenges that each new year brings. We want you to know that you are welcome in our schools and we invite you to attend the outstanding co- and extracurricular events that are happening this winter. Thank you for your continued support of the Morris Area Schools. Wishing you all the best this new year.