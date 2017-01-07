County board reviews comprehensive plan

The potential for conflict is one big reason why a comprehensive plan recommends discouraging a large intensive livestock project within two miles of Morris, Oleson said.

Yet, Oleson said, there are times when a project such as an expansion to an existing livestock facility within two miles of Morris may be appropriate, Oleson said.

Commissioners haven’t yet approved the comprehensive plan with it two miles recommendation. The board did get a review of the plan from Oleson and Bill Kleindl, the county’s environmental services director. Oleson is a consultant working on the comprehensive plan.

And while a comprehensive plan is a guideline for land use in the county and not a zoning ordinance, the two-mile distance has drawn some concerns.

“I had a concern, a call (from a constituent), about the two miles,” board chairman Ron Staples said.

But, Oleson and Kleindl addressed the constituent’s concerns when they explained that two miles applied to Morris more than other towns in Stevens County and that existing facilities within the two mile radius may need to be allowed to expand, Staples said.

“Nobody wants to push existing lots out,” Oleson said.

“We had a long, long discussion,” commissioner and comprehensive plan task force member Bob Kopitzke said. “We all came away like we felt could work with this and make adjustments if needed.”

The comprehensive plan is a guide to help the county make decisions related to growth and location of residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural property, Oleson and Kleindl said.

The plan was developed through county resident input in surveys, demographic information, existing land uses and projections in population and other factors, Oleson said. The task force considered factors such as the desire for more amenities in the county, to help fill needs for employees, to protect water, to preserve agriculture and others, Oleson said.

Farmer Brian Wehking said he’s concerned about more regulations. He doesn’t want land uses that could keep him from farming or expanding his operation to surround his farm land, Wehking said. Yet, Wehking stressed, he has no plans to expand.

He doesn’t want a plan to be too restrictive 30 years from now, Wehking said.

Oleson said a comprehensive plan is designed to be reviewed and adjusted over the course of 20 years. He recommends a review in the first year and then, every five years.

“It’s intended to be reviewed and updated as time goes on,” Oleson said.

The comprehensive plan work also reinforced the need for the county to update its zoning ordinances, Oleson said. “Most haven’t changed since the 1970s,” Oleson said.

County officials agreed to form a task force to review zoning ordinances. The task force would include representatives from cities and townships and from the general population.