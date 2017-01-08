Looking Back

This gang of fellows who went to high school together had a reunion last week. The get together started with dinner at the Town Hall, Merchants Hotel, where the young men were guests of Mrs. Bill Laimer. Present were Tony Gausman, who has been attending the U of Washington in Seattle; Sgt. Theo. Eul, who has been at Camp Rucker and onto Fort Lawton, WA before going overseas; Seaman first class Jerry Aanerud, who has been on the USS Minnows, recently on maneuvers near Burmuda; Pfc. Lloyd Einarson, Keesler AFB in Mississippi; Sgt. Richard Wenberg, Camp Rucker, AL; Richard Powers, who is attending Minneapolis Business College; Cpl. Darrell Kirwin, Randolph AFB, San Antonio, TX; Cpl. Don Beiser, Randolph AFB, San Antonio, TX; Jerry Schmidt, Morris; Bob Morrow, recently discharged from the military after four years of service; Pfc. Jack Laimer, Connelly AFB, Texas; Woodrow Winge, Minneapolis; Bob Weber, who is attending the U of Colorado; Paul Olander, a student at U of MN; Sgt. Ernest Zeches, Chanute AFB, IL; James LaFave, student at the U of MN; Charles Yerigan, Minneapolis; Sgt. Charles Torgerson, who has been at Fort Jackson, SC; Sgt. Robert Grote, who goes now to Fort Lawton, WA., and then overseas; and Leland Swanson of Morris.

Arnold Esser has purchased the interest of J.L. Virnig in the Esser and Virnig motor firm, effective today, and will conduct the business in the future under the name of Esser Motors. The Esser and Virnig partnership has been one of the major business enterprises in the city since 1941, being the local agency for the Pontiac and Cadillac automobiles, operating a service establishment in connection therewith, as well as being the local sales and service agency for the John Deere line of farm implements. Two weeks ago the firm disposed of its John Deere agency to Lewis Tintera, formerly of Graceville and Dickinson, ND.

45 Years Ago

Items taken from the Tribune of January 6, 1972

Mrs. Wesley Gray, March of Dimes chairwoman, announced the kickoff of the 34th annual campaign for the prevention of Birth Defects. Part of the money collected will go to Dr. Robert A. Good, March of Dimes grantee, and his research into Birth Defects at the U of MN. Mrs. Gray and Mrs. Donald Poppe , Pomme de Terre Chapter members, met with Rene Horner, Minnesota Post Child, to plan campaign activities at a recent meeting.

Jason Eugene Stoneberg, winner of the 1972 baby derby, and his mother, Mrs. Eugene Stoneberg of rural Herman, had plenty to smile about when not only the first baby born in 1972 at Stevens County Memorial Hospital, but also the winner of over $60 in merchandise from Morris business places. Jason is Mr. And Mrs. Stoneberg's first child and the first grandchild of Mr. And Mrs. Lawrence Henrichs of Donnelly. Jason's parents live on a farm near Herman. Mr. Stoneberg is employed with the Knigge Roofing and Sheet Metal Co. In Morris.

The board of county commissioners met in annual session at the court house and organized for the coming year by re-electing E. L. (Ted) Dosdall chairman and Robert Stevenson vice chairman. County Auditor Elmer F. Anderson, Commissioner Lawrence Kopel, Commissioner Paul Larson, Highway Engineer Lawrence Schaub, Commissioner Wallace Staples, and County Attorney James Martin.

Official ground breaking ceremonies marking the start of construction of Humanities Center will be held on the Morris Campus of the U of MN January 8. The brief ceremony will take place in Edson Hall Gallery Lounge.

15 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of January 1, 2002

Prairie Fire Theatre and Cyrus Community Education presented the Charles Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol", on Dec. 20 at the CMST school in Cyrus. Ben Cole received a last-minute makeup touch-up from co-director Kelly Lambert before show time. The other co-director was Bob Gribas.

Elsie Vig and Inga Sprouls both turned 100 years of age this month, and in recognition of the special milestone, a party was held at the Villa of St. Francis.

Drew LeClair was welcomed back to active status for the Chokio-Alberta basketball team. This special occasion was marked by a C-A win. The Spartans were playing the Hancock Owls at the C-A High School gym, Alberta.