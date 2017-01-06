Donnelly News

St. John’s Kongsvinger news: The annual meetings are as follows: St. John’s on Jan. 22 at noon following worship services; note change of service times for that day only; Kongsvinger at 8:30 a.m. and St. John’s at 11 a.m. The Kongsvinger meeting is on Jan. 29 at about noon following services. Both meetings will be followed by a potluck dinner.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church news: The ski trip has been rescheduled for Jan. 8, meet at Andes at 1 p.m. for a group rate. To register or for more information, contact Elysia Woodke (320) 815-5485. The Sunday school will have an egg bake fundraiser for the youth, after services on Jan. 15.

Community events: The bookmobile will be in on Main Street in Donnelly on Jan. 16 at 3:45 p.m. The Rendsville 4-H will meet on Jan. 9 at St. John’s at 7 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Stevens County will hold a fundraising pancake breakfast Jan. 15 at the Morris American Legion from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A freewill offering will be collected.

There are two upcoming Raising up Stevens County Kinship events: the first is a free pool party at the Regional Fitness Center pool in Morris on Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. co-sponsored by the Donnelly Rod and Gun Club and the RFC. The second is a hot dish cook-off on Jan. 24 at Faith Lutheran Church in Morris.

The Donnelly Rod and Gun Club’s annual ice fishing tournament will be held on Pomme de Terre (Perkins) Lake on Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more details or to buy a ticket talk to Craig Awsumb at SuperValu or any member of the Rod and Gun Club.

Former Donnelly area resident Robert (Bobby) Koepke of Orlando, Florida, passed away on Dec.12. Survivors include his foster brother Mark Koepke of Morris. His parents were the former Stan and Elsie Koepke of the Herman/Donnelly area.

Former Donnelly resident Deloris Weinreis of Morris passed away on Dec. 30. Survivors include her husband Jim of Morris. They used to own and operate the Corner Café in Donnelly. A memorial service is Jan. 21 at the West Wind Village.

Former Donnelly area resident Marlene (Frank) Bruland of Starbuck passed away on Jan. 3. Her parents were the late John and Ellen Frank of the Donnelly area.

Celebrations: Tiger wrestling: Benson invite: 160 lbs. Brady Cardwell placed third.

Nevaeh Rayn Jensen was born on Dec. 23, 2016 to Christeena Jensen and John Higgins of Morris. Grandparents include Micheal and Cheryl Higgins of Donnelly.