Making history in 2016

But, the area was certainly part of the historic November election in which Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton. From the caucuses, through the primary and to the election, voters in the area took an active part in this year’s election.

Here are some highlights of news from 2016.

January

Thrifty White Pharmacy had its grand opening at its new location near the corner of Minnesota Highway 9 and Minnesota Highway 28 in Morris. Chief pharmacist Jenny Gibson cut the ribbon for the formal grand opening ceremony.

High bids change a city-planned project for Pomme de Terre Park. The city removed an outdoor patio and kitchen remodel from the main shelter because of high bid costs. The lowest bid was $171,400 and the estimated cost was $148,755. The city received a $119,000 grant through the Parks and Trails Legacy Grant program.

Kate Sauers joined the Stevens County Historical Society and Museum as the new executive director. Mercy Stout is the new office technologist for the organization. Sauers is a graduate of Southwest Minnesota State University. Stout was a stay-at-home mom.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Gerald Seibel retired after more than 20 years on the bench. Seibel was appointed judge in 1992. Seibel was an avid user of interactive court television. “It would not be uncommon for me to have three or four ITV hearings from various counties in one day,” Seibel said.

February

Sasha Larson and Joan Fults open Just uS Boutique at 613 Atlantic Ave. The two women were employees at Bon Jos which closed in late 2015. Larson and Fults promised a line of trendy, fun and affordable fashion.

Bonnie Koehntop to open B Inspired at 620 Atlantic Ave. in March. Koehntop is the former manager of Thrifty White Drug which relocated from downtown Morris to a new location. Thrifty White discontinued selling gifts and other items at its new location. Koehntop said Thrifty White’s decision led to her deciding to open a downtown store that sells gifts and other items.

Jared Rohloff is headed to state in wrestling after a second-place finish in the 8AA meet. Rohloff wrestles at 132 pounds for the Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta wrestling team.

The Morris School Board voted to install a $94,000 security system in the two school buildings. The systems will lock the front doors at the elementary school and high school. Visitors entering the school during school hours will enter the building through a controlled access system. Visitors will be required to check-in at the offices and must wear a visitor’s badge.

Party leaders prepare for March 1 caucus in Stevens County. Minnesota is one of the states involved in Super Tuesday precinct events. Caucuses start at 7 p.m. March 1. The votes at Republican and Democrat sites will determine how Minnesota delegates vote at the national conventions.

March

Leaders from the Republican and Democratic Parties report a big turnout at the March 1 caucuses. Stevens County Republicans chose Sen. Marco Rubio over Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Rubio received 91 votes to 71 for Cruz and 66 for Trump. Democrats in Stevens County chose Sen. Bernie Sanders with 645 votes to Hillary Clinton’s 126 votes. Stevens County Republican co-chairman Dan Pagel said the March 1 caucus was the largest he had ever seen. Stevens County DFL chairman Jeff Lamberty was excited about the turnout for the Democrats.

Tiger girls gymnasts finish another record-breaking season. The team also earned the Class A Academic Champion team. New records include team score, floor score and beam score. All 23 team members should return to the team next year.

Nickolas McArdell, 21, of Starbuck was sentenced to one year in jail for dumping Laura Schwendemann’s body in a cornfield near Forada. Schwendemann, who was a student at the University of Minnesota Morris, was found dead Oct. 26, 2015, 11 days after she was reported missing. The medical examiner’s office was unable to determine the cause of Schwendemann’s death but said she had significant methamphetamine and marijuana in her system. McArdell said he and Schwendemann were using drugs and he was intentionally scaring her by lying to her by telling her the police were chasing them. Scwendemann had panicked and eventually died, McArdell said. He dumped her body and left.

April

Gov. Mark Dayton appoints Amy Doll, a lawyer in Morris, as District Judge in the Eighth District. Doll is an associate lawyer with Fluegel, Anderson, McLaughlin and Brutlag. Doll was one of three finalists for the position. Stevens County Attorney Aaron Jordan and Assistant Cass County Attorney Cherie Clark were also finalists.

Employees of Aaron Carlson construction company strike in their demand to be allowed to join a national carpenters union. The strikers are also protesting unfair labor practices and low wages. Later this month, company officials announced Aaron Carlson Corporation was closing the Morris location. The company employs 15 people.

Dr. Rodney Hanley of Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, was appointed the next chancellor of the University of Minnesota Morris. Fisk’s appointment is pending approval by the University of Minnesota Board of Regents on May 13. Hanley is provost and vice president for academic affairs at Fisk. He is set to replace retiring chancellor Jacquie Johnson.

In response to student actions on Day of Silence observations by students at Morris Area High School, the school administration has banned demonstrations and slogans at the school. The actions were related to T-shirts worn by two groups at the high school on Day of Silence, a student-led national event where students remain silent for a day in an effort to draw attention to the effect of bullying and harassment of members of the LGBTQ community. Members of the Morris Area Gay Straight Alliance participated in the day and many wore T-shirts that said “Look Beyond.” On the same day, about 50 students wore “Loud and Proud.” When school ended, Morris Police were at the school to help students get home safely, school administration said.

May

The newly selected chancellor of the University of Minnesota Morris won’t take the job. Rodney Hanley withdrew from the job on the night before the University of Minnesota Board of Regents was to formally approve his appointment. Hanley was appointed in April and was expected to start on July 1. University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler said Hanley withdrew for personal reasons. The search process is expected to start within the next several months.

The University Minnesota Morris women’s track team wins its first outdoor conference title since 2004. The women won five events and finished with 243 points.

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger baseball team wins its third straight West Central Conference Title. The Tigers earned a bye in the Section 3AA North playoffs. The team finished the regular season 15-4.

University of Minnesota Morris Chancellor Jacquie Johnson presides over her final commencement. Johnson was set to retire June 30 but the withdrawal of newly appointed chancellor Rodney Hanley would delay Johnson’s effective retirement date.

Valedictorian Andrew Mahoney and Salutatorian Sean Amundson gave speeches at the annual Morris Area High School graduation ceremony on May 27.

June

The Morris Fire Department and Stevens County Ambulance and other emergency personnel responded to an emergency landing at the Morris Municipal Airport May 26. The pilot made a successful landing without any landing gear and kept the plane upright. The pilot was not injured and was the only person on the plane.

Tigers Katie Cannon, Midori Soderberg and Trent Osby qualified for the Minnesota State High School Track Meet in Class A.

Jacob Zosel represents Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta at the Minnesota State Class AA golf tournament. It was his second state trip.

The Morris City Council supports a special state legislative session in the hopes it will result in a bonding bill that would help finance the city’s proposed water treatment plant. The plant has been placed on hold several times as state money has not been designated.

Stevens County Commissioners are split on the request to add another deputy to the sheriff’s department. The department now has four full-time deputies and two part-time deputies.

July

University of Minnesota Morris officials said they hope to hire a new chancellor by the end of the year. UMM needs to start another search process to replace retiring chancellor Jacquie Johnson after selected candidate Rodney Hanley withdrew on the day before his formal approval by the University of Minnesota Board of Regents.

The construction detour for U.S. Highway 59 to Minnesota Highway 27 north of Morris will start July 13, Minnesota Department of Transportation officials said.