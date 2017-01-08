Community Calendar

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2017

2017 RESEARCH UPDATE FOR AG PROFESSIONALS will be held at the West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris from 12:30 to 4:40 p.m. Registration fee is $60. Online registration and session abstracts can be found at z.umn.edu/iapru or onsite registration begins at 11:30 a.m. The program will feature research-based strategies to deal with today's changing pests, diseases, varieties, and nutrient and environmental recommendations.

PRAIRIE LAKES AUDUBON CHAPTER will meet at the Alexandria Senior Community Center, 414 Hawthorne Street, Alexandria. All are welcome to see members’ photographs of rare/endangered birds and a video of the documentary Winged Migration.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12, 2017

THE RAINBOW RIDER TRANSIT BOARD will meet at 5 p.m. at their office, 249 Poplar Avenue in Lowry.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2017

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF STEVENS COUNTY will hold an all you can eat pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Morris American Legion. Free will donations will be accepted.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2017

COME GROW WITH US SERIES AT WCROC continues with a seminar on Creating Curb Appeal: Become the Envy of your Neighborhood. Presented by Beth Berlin, U of MN Extension Horticulture Educator for Stearns, Benton, and Morrison Counties. Beth is the landscape designer and co-owner of her family's landscaping business. She strives to create an attractive, maintainable, sustainable, and functional landscape. Program begins at 12:15 p.m. in the AgCountry Auditorium at WCROC, 46352 State Hwy 329, Morris, MN 56267. 320-589-1711. Admission is free; donations accept