The daughter of a German immigrant, Angell’s relatives were scattered around the world during and after World War II, their Jewish heritage forcing them to flee Germany or face persecution by the Nazi regime.

A collection of recently-translated family letters from that time has become the inspiration for a dance film project that Angell describes as “an exploration of the shadow that’s cast by the knowledge of the Holocaust.”

Taping of the 30 minute film titled “In the Shadow” took place on the UMM campus in June. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Morris Public Library in the meeting room

Finding family letters

Angell’s mother, Dorothea Oppenheimer Angell, immigrated to the United States from Sweden in 1946. She grew up in Germany, but was forced out of the country near the beginning of World War II because her grandparents, Angell’s great grandparents, were Jewish.

After the war, Dorothea had hoped to become a Lutheran missionary in China, and moved to the United States in order to study Chinese, but life intervened. She fell in love with an American man and had three children who they raised in California, near San Francisco Bay

Late in her life, Dorothea moved to Minnesota to be closer to Angell. During the move, “I discovered that she had several boxes full of photo albums and journals that she had written, and letters she had kept, from her mother and father and sisters,” said Angell.

Although her mother encouraged her to discard the letters and photos, and despite the fact that Angell herself couldn’t read any of the German-language correspondence, she held on to them through several moves around the area, even after Dorothea passed away in 1998. After retiring in 1990, Angell decided to get the letters translated, with financial support from both the University of Minnesota and University of Minnesota, Morris Retirees Associations.

“I knew the stories that my mom had told us over the years about her experience leaving Germany and what had happened to her sisters, but I wanted to dig in a little deeper,” said Angell.

Separated by war in Europe

The letters revealed almost-lost details about the family’s forced separation during WWII. After Dorothea went to Sweden, four of her sisters immigrated to England, where they worked at orphanages throughout the war. Her remaining two sisters, along with her parents, remained in Germany.

One of Dorothea’s sisters was arrested and sent to the Warsaw Ghetto and was never heard from again.

“They really wanted to come to the United States – they really had pinned their hope on being able to move to the states where my mother was, but it never happened,” Angell said.

For Angell, the letters provided personal details that helped illuminate some of the family stories she had already been told. Because Dorothea lived in Sweden, a neutral country throughout the war, family members on both sides of the conflict could write her freely, making her a conduit for their communication across Europe, Angell explained.

The original title for the dance project, “Meine Liebeskinder,” also comes from the letters – it’s the way Angell’s grandfather addressed every letter to Dorothea in Sweden until he died in 1942.

“I expected them to be writing back and forth about what they felt about what was going on with the war, but it was mostly things like how much they missed each other, and when will we see you again, and work is so hard,” said Angell.

The letters also include details of life in war-torn Europe and how simple choices could have potentially dangerous consequences.

The youngest of Angell’s aunts left Germany by train, but was stopped by the Gestapo at the border. During a search, they discovered a photo of a German soldier in her wallet – “I’m assuming she was sweet on some fellow who went into the service.”

“It was absolutely forbidden for there to be any relations between Jewish women and ‘Aryan men,’ so there was a big to do at the border where they were questioned for a long time,” said Angell. “Her father writes to my mother, ‘We all told her we shouldn’t have done that.’”

Discovering lost family history

In November 2015, Angell visited Germany to try and trace some of the lost pieces of her family’s story.

One of her aunts, a nun who remained in Germany, was arrested by the Gestapo and taken to the Warsaw Ghetto in Poland.

Eventually, Angell’s aunt Maria was transported to Treblinka, an extermination camp built in Poland just northeast of Warsaw. At that point, her story was unknown, although the family assumed she had been killed.

Shortly after her aunt was arrested, Angell’s grandfather passed away. Her grandmother, Magdalena Oppenheimer, was arrested and sent to Theresienstadt in German-occupied Czechoslovakia.

Angell’s tour guide at Theresienstadt, a “rather marvelous historian,” was able to connect stories from Angell’s family letters to a historical figure from the camp. Angell discovered that her grandmother was known as “The Witch” or “The Gypsy” of Theresienstadt who told fortunes and performed card readings

“They were a very strict Lutheran household, and I’m sure they never played cards after she married my grandfather,” said Angell. “Somehow she took up this occupation of telling fortunes for people – that was this amazing discovery.”

Sharing stories through dance

Angell, who retired from teaching dance at the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2009, said she often thought about ways tell these stories through dance.

As she read the translated letters, pieces of music started to come to mind for different scenes. The breakthrough moment came when Angell came across a piece of music by artist Jami Sieber.

“As I started to move to it and put movement together, I realized almost immediately that this was connecting me to my feelings about the loss, the grief that my mother experienced and that I’m sure millions of others experienced,” Angell said. “Little bit by little bit by little bit it all started to come together.”

Angell said turning the music and “scraps of movement phrases” in her mind into a finished dance performance was a collaborative process with the seven dancers who will be featured in the film.

“They caught on immediately, so I was then able to play with that – it just flowed out with the dancers there,” said Angell. “I really trusted the dancers a lot … I let them do it the way that felt right to them.”

The dancers – Jeremy Bensussan, Bonnie Berger, Sarah Finley, Stav Comay, Jennifer Mack, Julie Marie Muskat and Erica Neal – visited Morris during two weekends in August to put finish rehearsing and have the performances filmed by a team in the area. The film crew was organized by Kristofor Gieske at Pioneer Public Television.

The performance consists of six “letters” or scenes – “In the Shadow,” “Papieren,” “Questioning,” “Bloodlines,” “Defiance” and “Garden Gate” – that will be edited into a film of about 30 minutes long.

The performance consists of six "letters" or scenes – "In the Shadow," "Papieren," "Questioning," "Bloodlines," "Defiance" and "Garden Gate" – that will be edited into a film of about 30 minutes long.

"The tricky part now is taking all the footage and making it hang together in a sequence that works and will make sense to an audience," said Angell. "The beauty of doing a film is that you can keep creating even after the movement sequences have been performed."