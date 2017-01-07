Weather Forecast

Close

    Here's to the first baby of 2017

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff Today at 1:45 a.m.
    Serena Nicholas holds her daughter Nymeria Danielle Berke-Nicholas who is the first baby of 2017 born at Stevens Community Medical Center and the winner of the First Baby contest. Nymeria is the daughter of Serena and Jesse Nicholas of Wheaton. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune1 / 2
    Serena Nicholas holds her daughter Nymeria Danielle Berke-Nicholas who is the first baby of 2017 born at Stevens Community Medical Center and the winner of the First Baby contest. Nymeria is the daughter of Serena and Jesse Nicholas of Wheaton. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune2 / 2

    Nymeria Danielle Berke-Nicholas captured the title of the First Baby of the Year in the contest sponsored by various Morris businesses.

    She was born at 12:23 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Stevens Community Medical Center in Morris. She weighed 6 pounds and 4 ounces and was 18 ½ inches long.

    Nymeria is the first baby for parents Serena and Jesse Nicholas of Wheaton. She has three half-siblings, Angelina, Lydia and Laston Nicholas who live with their mom Audrey Dahl in Wheaton.

    Mom Serena called Nymeria her miracle baby because Nymeria was born after several miscarriages.

    Helping bring Nymeria into her new world were SCMC midwife Paige Hardy and SCMC surgeon Dr. Somkiat T. Viratyosin, or Dr. Sam, who did the cesarean surgery.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalNew year's babyStevens Community Medical CenterSCMC in MorrisMorris New Year's Baby
    Advertisement
    randomness