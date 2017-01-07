Here's to the first baby of 2017

She was born at 12:23 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Stevens Community Medical Center in Morris. She weighed 6 pounds and 4 ounces and was 18 ½ inches long.

Nymeria is the first baby for parents Serena and Jesse Nicholas of Wheaton. She has three half-siblings, Angelina, Lydia and Laston Nicholas who live with their mom Audrey Dahl in Wheaton.

Mom Serena called Nymeria her miracle baby because Nymeria was born after several miscarriages.

Helping bring Nymeria into her new world were SCMC midwife Paige Hardy and SCMC surgeon Dr. Somkiat T. Viratyosin, or Dr. Sam, who did the cesarean surgery.