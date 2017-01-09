Weather Forecast

    Morris Chamber annual meeting on Jan. 18

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff Today at 10:40 a.m.

    MORRIS, Minn. - The Morris Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting and social on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Old Number One, Southside. 

    Social hour begins at 5 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the annual meeting is at 7:15 p.m.  

    Four people have been nominated to fill a 3-year term on the Chamber's board of directors:  Jill Loge, Jeff Peterson, Kate Sauers and Dorance Scott. 

    For more details, contact the Morris Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-589-1242.

